Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Home News Reports Union government to link Aadhaar with Election ID cards to weed out bogus entries, to introduce ‘remote’ voting for migrant voters
Government and PolicyNews Reports

Union government to link Aadhaar with Election ID cards to weed out bogus entries, to introduce ‘remote’ voting for migrant voters

In a letter to the Ministry of Law in August last year, the EC had stated it would be in the "national interest" to link Aadhaar with voter IDs to cleanse the electoral rolls and prevent duplication of voters.

OpIndia Staff
Engagements200

The union government has decided to amend the Aadhaar Act to legally empower the Election Commission to link the unique identification number with the electoral roll, aiding them to remove bogus and duplicate entries. The new reform will also pave the way for giving “remote” voting rights to migrant voters, reports Times of India.

According to the reports, the law ministry is working on the proposal to be put up before the Union Cabinet for approval in the coming weeks as it would require amendments to the Representation of People’s Act (RPA), 1951. The new process, apart from sanitising the electoral roll, will save internal migrants from “disenfranchisement” by changing the current practice, allowing them to vote only if they are in the constituency where they are registered as voters.

The Law Ministry has conveyed this to the Election Commission at a meeting on Tuesday. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, along with Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra met Law Secretary Narayan Raju and on Tuesday to discuss the pending electoral reforms.

- Ad - - article resumes -

At the meeting, Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora stressed on the need for the law ministry to fast-track implementation of reforms proposed by the Election Commission and urged to hold regular discussions with the EC to review progress.

Reportedly, Law secretary Narayan Raju has assured the poll panel that the ministry was examining the 40 electoral reforms proposed by the EC and that each was at a different stage of discussion.

On seeding of the electoral photo identity card (EPIC) with the 12-digit Aadhaar number, the law secretary said the government was favourably inclined and a Cabinet note would be moved soon to amend the Aadhaar Act.

The EC officials said Aadhaar-EPIC linkage will help realise the ECI plan to work towards secure, possibly electronic, voting to help migrant voters — including domestic workers, migrant labourers etc — exercise their franchise.

“Their identification having been adequately verified, the commission can explore technology that will let them vote from a remote location guarded by the EC,” an officer said.

Read- UIDAI refutes media reports, says notice issued to 127 alleged illegal immigrants and has nothing to do with proof of citizenship

In 2015, the ECI had taken up linking of voter card and Aadhaar number as part of its National Electoral Roll Purification and Authentication Programme. Around 32 crore Aadhaar numbers were seeded by the time. However, the EC decided to abandon the programme in view of the Supreme Court judgment restricting the use of Aadhaar.

Following the SC judgment last year allowing the mandatory collection of Aadhaar with a due amendment in the Aadhaar Act, the EC had written to the law ministry seeking an amendment to enable linking of EPIC with Aadhaar. The law ministry had in-principle agreed and a Cabinet note is being prepared.

In a letter to the Ministry of Law in August last year, the EC had stated it would be in the “national interest” to link Aadhaar with voter IDs to cleanse the electoral rolls and prevent duplication of voters. The EC had also asked the ministry to make necessary legal amendments for the linkage.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008
Maria, in his book, asserted that Kasab had Hindu ID on him and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba wanted him to die as "Samir Chaudhary".
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -

While AltNews tries to shield Jamia rioters, here are images that show the library ‘students’ clearly carrying stones

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
Road accident

Former Delhi corporator who fought election against Manish Sisodia dies in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Free Hindu Temples: Misusing funds from Temples and spending crores on Mosques and Churches is the hallmark of Nehruvian secularism

Misusing funds from Temples and spending crores on Mosques and Churches is the hallmark of Nehruvian secularism

Editorial Desk -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -
Piyush Goyal slams Congress for falsely raising the Hindu terror bogey as Mumbai Ex Cop Maria reveals Kasab was carrying a Hindu ID on him

Congress raised the bogey of Hindu Terror on the directions of former Union Minister P Chidambaram: Piyush Goyal on Rakesh Maria’s explosive revelations

OpIndia Staff -
'Santoor Mom' trend: A three-decade old marketing technique that cashes in on deep-seated vulnerabilities of women

‘Santoor Mom’ trend: A three-decade old marketing technique that cashes in on deep-seated vulnerabilities of women

Nupur J Sharma -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,177FansLike
234,903FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com