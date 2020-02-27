Thursday, February 27, 2020
Home News Reports Bangladeshi student who shared Anti-CAA posters asked to leave country
News Reports

Bangladeshi student who shared Anti-CAA posters asked to leave country

The Foreigners' Regional Registration Office of Kolkata had reportedly issued a 'leave-India' letter to the Bangladeshi woman on 14 February.

OpIndia Staff
Bangladeshi student asked to leave India for participating in anti-CAA protests
Anti-CAA protests (Representative image)
Engagements420

Afsara Meem, a first-year student of Visva-Bharati University was allegedly asked to leave India for indulging in activities against the Indian government.

Afsara, the undergraduate student was allegedly told by the authorities to leave India for uploading pictures of the Anti-CAA protests on her Facebook handle, as per a report in Telegraph. The 20-year-old student who had come to India in 2018 from Bangladesh’s Kustia is pursuing a Bachelor of Design degree at the department of fine arts.

The Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office of Kolkata had reportedly issued a ‘leave-India’ letter to the Bangladeshi woman on 14 February.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Legal activists group Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) has claimed that they had highlighted the case of a foreign national interfering in India’s internal matters.

However, Afsara has claimed that she did not participate in the protests but merely uploaded pictures related Anti-CAA protests on the Social media ‘out of curiosity’, she added that she was heavily trolled by ‘fanatics’ as per reports.

The Bangladeshi claimed, “I am still unable to understand what wrong I have committed to face such a punishment. I posted a few photographs out of curiosity as many of my friends had participated in the protest rally. But when I found that a particular group of people was trolling me on social media, I immediately deactivated my Facebook account. I am really innocent. When I received the letter from the department today, a dark sense of grave loss gripped me. I came to India to study at Visva-Bharati as I dream to be an artist. I don’t know what will happen to me now.”

However, the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission has stated that they are not aware of the notice to the student.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:West Bengal news, West Bengal video, West Bengal capital

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots: How leftists are using Wikipedia to write the first draft of biased history

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

AAP social media head claims AAP corporator Tahir Hussain was not present in his house, people point out him with lathi in a video

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,103FansLike
239,066FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com