As early trends started pouring in, Delhi BJP put up poster accepting defeat gracefully

After the earlier trends on Tuesday indicated a clean sweep in Delhi Election by Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP put up a poster outside Delhi’s BJP office with an undefined message outside the Delhi BJP office. Written in Hindi, the poster carried a message saying, “Victory doesn’t make us egoistic, and defeat doesn’t disappoint us”. As reported by Hindustan Times the text was posted along with the picture of union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Just after polling ended, most of the exit polls predicted a clean sweep by the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP, however, had rejected the exit polls and said maintained that they were confident of forming a government in Delhi. However, the earlier trends on Tuesday indicated the exit polls predicted correctly.

The Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 62 seats and BJP on 8, while Congress has not even opened its account. The vote share percentage of the Aam Aadmi Party is 53.5% while BJP has got an impressive 39% vote percentage according to the election commission website.

The senior ministers and the heavyweights of BJP left no stone unturned to influence the voters mainly hailing from the middle class who are affected by roadblocks due to Mass protests in Shaheen Bagh.

The Aam Aadmi Party noted a massive win in 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections grabbing 67 seats out of 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly while BJP got 3 seats.

The polling for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 was held on 8 February in all the 70 Delhi assemblies. The Aam Aadmi Party contested 70 seats while BJP on 67 leaving 2 seats for its ally Janata Dal-United and 1 for Lok Janshakti Party.