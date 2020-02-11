Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Home Politics As early trends started pouring in, Delhi BJP put up poster accepting defeat gracefully
News ReportsPolitics

As early trends started pouring in, Delhi BJP put up poster accepting defeat gracefully

Written in Hindi, the poster carried a message saying, "Victory doesn’t make us egoistic, and defeat doesn’t disappoint us".

OpIndia Staff
Enigmatic message spotted outside delhi bjp office. picture courtesy: hindustan times
Engagements1040

After the earlier trends on Tuesday indicated a clean sweep in Delhi Election by Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP put up a poster outside Delhi’s BJP office with an undefined message outside the Delhi BJP office. Written in Hindi, the poster carried a message saying, “Victory doesn’t make us egoistic, and defeat doesn’t disappoint us”. As reported by Hindustan Times the text was posted along with the picture of union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Just after polling ended, most of the exit polls predicted a clean sweep by the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP, however, had rejected the exit polls and said maintained that they were confident of forming a government in Delhi. However, the earlier trends on Tuesday indicated the exit polls predicted correctly.

The Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 62 seats and BJP on 8, while Congress has not even opened its account. The vote share percentage of the Aam Aadmi Party is 53.5% while BJP has got an impressive 39% vote percentage according to the election commission website.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The senior ministers and the heavyweights of BJP left no stone unturned to influence the voters mainly hailing from the middle class who are affected by roadblocks due to Mass protests in Shaheen Bagh.

The Aam Aadmi Party noted a massive win in 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections grabbing 67 seats out of 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly while BJP got 3 seats.

The polling for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 was held on 8 February in all the 70 Delhi assemblies. The Aam Aadmi Party contested 70 seats while BJP on 67 leaving 2 seats for its ally Janata Dal-United and 1 for Lok Janshakti Party.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,754FansLike
232,133FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com