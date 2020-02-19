A day after former the news of former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria’s revelation that Lashkar-e-Taiba planned to project the 26/11 terror attack as a case of Hindu terror broke out, the BJP has launched fresh attacks on Congress, asking whether the ‘Hindu terror’ plot was the combined project of the Congress and Pakistan’s ISI.

Speaking to the media, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday wondered if the ‘Hindu terror’ plot was a combined project by the Congress and Pakistani ISI. Rao said that there seems to be a connection emerging between Congress’ idea of Hindu terror and Islamic Terror group Lashkar, Pakistan’s spy agency ISI’s 26/11 strategy.

Questioning the Congress party over its ‘Hindu-terror’ plot, Rao asked whether someone from India was helping ISI as a handler to give Hindu identities to the terrorists. Targetting senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Rao asked whether Singh was working as a ‘handler’ as he demanded answers from the Congress party.

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao: We can see a connection emerging between Congress’ idea of Hindu terror and LeT & ISI’s 26/11 strategy.Was someone from India helping ISI as handler to give terrorists Hindu identity?Was Digvijaya Singh working as handler?Congress should answer this. pic.twitter.com/cjOb3VQn8N — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

Earlier, Rao had added that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had linked the 2008 Mumbai attacks with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. “The fake identity proof of Ajmal Kasab and fake claims of Digvijaya Singh are not just coincidental resonance but seem to be part of a larger conspiracy,” he had said.

In 2010, months after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, along with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and others had launched a book which claimed that the Mumbai terror attacks were an RSS conspiracy. While the world was holding Pakistan responsible for 26/11, then Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh and close aide of Rahul Gandhi, had released the book “26/11 RSS Ki Saazish?” (26/11, An RSS Conspiracy?). The book was authored by Aziz Burney, Editor-in-Chief of Urdu Sahara newspaper.

Rao had claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had told United States diplomats that home-grown groups in India were a greater threat than Islamist terrorists operating from abroad. “The comments of Rahul Gandhi refer to 2007 and seem to have joint sponsorship of terror groups across the Line of Control,” Rao alleged.

In his book titled Let Me Say It Now, former Mumbai top cop Rakesh Maria has revealed that 26/11 terror attack convict Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab would have died as Bengaluru resident ‘Samir Dinesh Chaudhari’, with a ‘Kalava’ (Hindu sacred thread) tied around his wrist”, had the Lashkar-e-Taiba succeeded in its plans to pin the blame on Hindu extremists.

“There would have been screaming headlines in newspapers claiming how Hindu terrorists had attacked Mumbai. Over the top TV journalists would have made a beeline for Bengaluru to interview his family and neighbours. But alas, it had not worked that way and there he was, Ajmal Amir Kasab of Faridkot in Pakistan,” he writes in his book.

Union minister Piyush Goyal had attacked the Congress party on Tuesday, said, “I think it was a conspiracy by Congress, by the UPA. We have seen this before when Congress tried to impose the completely false ‘Hindu terror’ term at the behest of former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram”.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, responded to Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s remark and said that there was a different background when ‘Hindu terror’ word was coined. Chowdhury claimed that the term ‘Hindu terror’ was coined during the Mecca Masjid blast case and the arrest of Pragya Thakur in Malegaon blast case.

Defending the Congress party on their failed conspiracy theories to implicate RSS, Chowdhury added, “Terrorists always camouflage. They do not carry out attacks with their actual identity. It was the UPA government which revealed everything about the attack. Ajmal Kasab was later hanged during UPA rule.”