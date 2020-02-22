Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday announced that the central government is planning to roll out a Domicile Law and Land act to the locals soon. Singh said that “the domicile act is coming very soon, which will be immediately followed by the Land Act,”

The Union Minister made the announcement during a function to mark the signing of an MoU between CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, the state of Jammu and Canadian pharmaceutical IndusScan.

In a bid to address the concerns of the local youth, he also assured more employment than what is promised after the notification of rules is issued.

Several groups and political parties have demanded a domicile law for J&K to shield the interests of unemployed youth and landowners in the Valley following the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in August 2019.

He said that the agreement is “historic” and said that Jammu and Kashmir have already walked towards playing a key role in establishing India has a $5 trillion economy.

Jitendra Singh said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saying again and again that we would have the same kind of focus on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as we did for North-East which saw major transformation over the last five years. Those who have doubts about it would see all this happening in a short while of time.”

Taking a dig at opposition while assuring locals of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said, “Many of the politicians have become unemployed…heard yesterday one of them raising the issue of jobs to the local youth. I want to tell you that more than the promised jobs will be advertised but as per the rules and in an impartial manner. We are waiting for a notification of the rules to come out.”

“On the one hand India is eyeing five trillion economies, don’t you want Jammu and Kashmir to be a part of that. It is possible only when our youth reaches such a stage to live up to the parametres which are fared globally and therefore even if somebody has doubts, confusion and scepticism or still unconvinced ask themselves that don’t you want your children to be a part of five trillion economies.”