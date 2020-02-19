Wednesday, February 19, 2020
“Embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance”, PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made a mark as a valourous warrior and an outstanding administrator, PM Modi wrote

OpIndia Staff
Shivaji
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a tribute to the great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 390th birth anniversary on twitter.

Calling Shivaji one of the greatest sons of Mother India, he wrote, “Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti”. Prime Minister added that Shivaji’s life continues to motivate millions.

In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made a mark as a valourous warrior and an outstanding administrator. From building a strong navy to ushering several pro-people policies, he was outstanding in all spheres. He will always be remembered for his opposition to injustice and intimidation.”

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the great Maratha warrior. A state holiday in the state is observed in Maharashtra.

Read- Once upon a time, atop the thorns of Aurangzeb’s tyranny, rose Hindavi Swaraj

The Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on 19 February 1630 at Shivneri Fort, who is known as the greatest Maratha ruler to establish well-structured administrative organizations. There are various stories of his strength and valor. He was coronated at the at age of 44 in 1674 but before that, he seized and won many forts, expanding the Maratha kingdom to a larger part of Bharatvarsha.

