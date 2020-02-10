Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Gargi College harassment case: Delhi Police files FIR, initiates probe, college admits lax administration

Students allege that a similar incident also occurred last year at the same fest.

OpIndia Staff
Gargi College saw a massive demonstration of students.
Day after mass-molestation and sexual harassment was reported at Delhi University’s Gargi College, the college principal has reportedly accepted laxity in administration and apologised to students. The Gargi College Student Union had earlier called for an indefinite strike starting Monday after many students alleged a large scale of molestation incidents that occurred during their annual Festival, ‘Reverie’ in Delhi.

Students allege that around 200-400 people entered the premises without showing any ID and indulged into mass molestation of girl students. Many students in the condition of anonymity have alleged that those men masturbated, groped and even followed some of them to the Green Park metro station.

Students also accused the acting principal, Promila Kumar for negligence as they allege that she had reportedly remarked in a personal interaction, “If you feel unsafe, don’t come to these fests.” The acting principal had also reportedly stated, “The event was open for boys studying in other DU colleges. We had police, commandos and bouncers on campus, and staff was also on duty. There was an arena in the campus meant only for girls. If they were outside that, it was their personal choice.”

On Monday, hundreds of female students staged a massive demonstration outside the college campus protesting against the inaction of the college. NSUI students today protested outside the college campus, targeting the Delhi police for inaction and lack of preparedness to the incident.

Students allege that a similar incident also occurred last year at the same fest. “But the college administration treated it as a security issue and not a sexual one. I was personally harassed the last time” said a student in anonymity.

When this issue reached the parliament, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in Lok Sabha said that the college administration has been asked to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance and sent a team to the college to probe the incident and will record the statements of the college students. Delhi Commission For Women Chief Swati Maliwal also arrived at Gargi College to inquire about the allegations.

