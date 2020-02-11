Indian Railways launches “wake-up call” facility to alert passengers 30 minutes before reaching destination

The Indian Railways in its continued effort towards convenient travel for passengers has provided a much-needed service of “Wake-up call” that will get the passengers on their toes before 30 minutes the scheduled arrival of destination.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also took to Twitter to inform about the much needed facility.

Railways will free you from worrying about missing your station, he tweeted while informing people about the ‘wake-up call’ facility being launched by the Indian Railways. This way, the passenger will be able to get ready before they arrive at their destination.

The “wake-up call” facility is launched by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation in-association with Bharat BPO. The facility can be available by calling on helpline number 139.

In December 2019, this was marked as a biggest achievement of Indian Railways after data revealed that there was zero passenger death in the fiscal year 2019-20 took place. The data revealed that the total numbers of consequential accidents – collisions, fire in trains, level crossing accidents and derailment – have decreased by nearly 95 percent over the last 38 years.