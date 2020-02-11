Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Home News Reports Indian Railways launches "wake-up call" facility to alert passengers 30 minutes before reaching destination
News Reports

Indian Railways launches “wake-up call” facility to alert passengers 30 minutes before reaching destination

The "wake-up call" facility is launched by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation in-association with Bharat BPO. The facility can be available by calling on helpline number 139.

OpIndia Staff
Indian railways launched a wake up call facility picture courtesy: live mint
Engagements214

The Indian Railways in its continued effort towards convenient travel for passengers has provided a much-needed service of “Wake-up call” that will get the passengers on their toes before 30 minutes the scheduled arrival of destination.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also took to Twitter to inform about the much needed facility.

Railways will free you from worrying about missing your station, he tweeted while informing people about the ‘wake-up call’ facility being launched by the Indian Railways. This way, the passenger will be able to get ready before they arrive at their destination.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The “wake-up call” facility is launched by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation in-association with Bharat BPO. The facility can be available by calling on helpline number 139.

In December 2019, this was marked as a biggest achievement of Indian Railways after data revealed that there was zero passenger death in the fiscal year 2019-20 took place. The data revealed that the total numbers of consequential accidents – collisions, fire in trains, level crossing accidents and derailment – have decreased by nearly 95 percent over the last 38 years.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:indian railways wake up call

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,754FansLike
232,133FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com