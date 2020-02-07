Friday, February 7, 2020
Home News Reports Jammu and Kashmir: NC's Omar Abdullah and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act
News ReportsPolitics

Jammu and Kashmir: NC’s Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act

The PSA is a Jammu and Kashmir law which came into force in 1978, allows authorities to detain a person for up to two years without a trial.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Indian Express
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar
Engagements259

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti have been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The two former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

Reportedly, a magistrate accompanied by police served the order to Mehbooba Mufti at the bungalow where she has been detained, officials said.

Along with PSA, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have also been booked under Section 107 along with Section 151 (for the apprehension of breaching peace).

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti goes to CNN and defames India, peddles the ‘Hindu Pakistan’ trope

The PSA is a Jammu and Kashmir law which came into force in 1978, allows authorities to detain a person for up to two years without a trial. National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was detained by J&K administration under the provisions of this law. Farooq Abdullah’s detention was extended for three more months, in December last year.

Earlier on Thursday, National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and senior Peoples Democratic Party leader Sartaj Madani, an uncle of Mehbooba Mufti, were booked under the PSA, under which a person can be detained for up to two years without trial.

Read: Pakistan’s anti-India dossier in UNHRC features quotes from Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah: Reports

Reportedly, most of the political leaders have been released after they signed a bond not to indulge in political activity. Currently, there are only about 10 leaders in detention.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:kashmir detentions, kashmir leaders arrest, jammu and kashmir article 370, kashmir detention centre, kashmir sedition, kashmir unrest, kashmir news, kashmir update

Big Story

From 73% decline in security forces being killed to a booming economy: How J-K is recovering after abrogation of Article 370

OpIndia Staff -
From 73% decline in security forces being killed to a booming economy: How J-K is recovering after abrogation of Article 370
The Home Ministry gave an update on the new union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after questioned in the parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,300FansLike
230,219FollowersFollow
171,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com