Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Home Fact-Check No, ASI is not replacing centuries-old murals at Konark temple with plain stones. Here's the truth
Fact-CheckNews Reports

No, ASI is not replacing centuries-old murals at Konark temple with plain stones. Here’s the truth

The Archaeological Survey of India has clarified that no sculpture at the Konark temple in Odisha has been replaced.

OpIndia Staff
A controversy surrounding the restoration of Konark Temple erupted on Twitter after a user claimed that ASI is destroying the temple on the pretext of restoration
Konark temple(Source: pragativadi.com)
Engagements425

A raging controversy erupted on social media today after a Twitter user posted two pictures, allegedly of the hallowed Konark temple. The images raised aspersions on the restoration of the temple carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Viral tweet on Konark temple

In the tweet, the Twitter user asserted that the Konark Temple is being broken as centuries-old murals on the temple walls are being turned into plain bland stones by the ASI on the pretext of restoration.

- Ad - - article resumes -

However, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has now put these rumours to rest.

Taking to Twitter, ASI said that the two images which were juxtaposed next to each other as ‘before and after’ are taken from different parts of the temple complex. The ASI clarified that the plain stonework in second image was done in 1980s. “ASI used plain stone only wherein there was no evidence left & as per ASI’s the then archaeological policy only such portions were filled with plain stones. ASI would like to confirm that no sculpture has been replaced,” the ASI said.

In fact, an Indian Express article regarding restoration of Konark temple states that no restoration rules or guidelines were violated while undergoing the gargantuan task of the gentrification of the much-revered Konark Temple. “As a signatory of UNESCO conventions, it is mandated that ASI cannot replicate original representations (carvings). The understanding is that as monuments deteriorate if one keeps on replicating then nothing original will remain,” the article read.

The ASI undertook the gentrification of the temple in 2012. The restoration undertaking is particularly challenging for the ASI as the temple is situated close to the sea and the accumulated salt, sand and the moisture-laden wind on the surface of the temple wall, harms the sculptures.

In addition to this, the nature of the material used in building the temple, Khondolite is a very porous stone and its susceptibility to quick deterioration has only compounded the  complexity of the challenge facing ASI engineers. Owing to the imposing grandeur of the Sun Temple, the ASI had pegged the completion of its “scientific cleaning” in 12 years. However, with naysayers raising doubts over its methodology, it may well surpass its proposed deadline.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:konark temple restoration, konark temple stone removed, konark temple structure replaced

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Aaj Tak and Lallantop glorify Sikh man ‘who sold his house for funding Shaheen Bagh langar’. Here is what they don’t tell you

OpIndia Staff -
Here is what Shikara's maker had to say about India and Kashmir as per Mission Kashmir scriptwriter Suketu Mehta

‘The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years,’ said Vidhu Vinod Chopra as per award winning book

K Bhattacharjee -
It shows no 'Azadi slogans' and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from traitors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra

It shows no ‘Azadi slogans’ and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from the traitors within

Guest Author -

‘We are Muslims first, then anything else, do not lose your identity to become secular’: Poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana at AMU

OpIndia Staff -
Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair

Police stop VHP from distributing Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair and close the stall while allowing Quran and Bible distribution

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was 're-launched' at the Jaipur rally by Congress

NOT SATIRE: Congress to launch nationwide protests against BJP because SC upheld 2012 decision by Congress-led Uttarakhand govt

OpIndia Staff -
Islam

Pakistani clerics demand death for minor Hindu girl for renouncing Islam after she was abducted, forcibly converted and married to Muslim man

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

OpIndia Staff -
A 2019 rape case of a minor girl has unveiled a major sex racket in Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala: Major sex racket busted, scores of men suspected of sexually abusing and raping teen girl

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,670FansLike
231,973FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com