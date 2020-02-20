Friday, February 21, 2020
Lawyer seeks adjournment of hearing saying court is in a 'bad mood, judge agrees: Read details

While allowing a stay, the court, however, noted that they have allowed the adjournment but the dismissed cases were not 'worth admission'.

OpIndia Staff
HC lawyer pleads adjournment over court's 'bad mood'
Punjab and Haryana High Court. Image courtesy: Live law
In a bizarre incident earlier this month, Advocate KS Sidhu, appearing as the counsel in a Civil Revision case before Punjab and Haryana High Court, allegedly pleaded adjournment of the hearing in the case with the argument that the court was in a “bad mood”.

Interestingly, the court agreed. Justice Rajiv Narain Raina, hearing the plea, also agreed to adjourn the case.

Sidhu had reportedly read an order dated February 4 which disclosed that Justice Raina dismissed four urgent cases listed before him that day, one after the other. This made the counsel conclude that the court was not in the ‘right mood’ to allow his case and deliberated him to seek another date.

The order passed to this effect on February 4, 2020, stated: “Counsel assuming that mood of the court is bad this morning dismissing the first four urgent cases one after the other with orders dictated in Court, prays that time may be granted to him to argue the case on some other day. I grant permission for an adjournment but not without saying that those cases were not worth admission.”

Notably, the case was also adjourned twice before this. The Court has now proceeded to list the matter for February 20.

