Officer associated with Manish Sisodia arrested over bribery charges

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Gopal Krishna Madhav, a Delhi government officer, over bribery charges. He was allegedly an OSD with the Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI): CBI has arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav, a DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) officer, posted as an officer with the Delhi government. He was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2 Lakhs. pic.twitter.com/wEIVVzRmnv — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Madhav was arrested late in the night around 11:30 pm after a trap was set. He was caught red-handed, accepting a bribe to the tune of ₹2 lacs. He was taken straightaway to the CBI Headquarters. Reportedly, Madhav’s arrest was in connection with a case related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The senior DANICS (Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services) officer was reportedly serving as the OSD (Officer on Special Duty) to Manish Sisodia since 2015. Madhav was earlier associated with the Department of Trade and Taxes of the Delhi Government.

The CBI is now carrying out an investigation but has refused to share additional information. It is also reported that so far no involvement of Sisodia has been confirmed in this case.

The arrest has come barely two days before the Delhi elections, scheduled on 8 February.