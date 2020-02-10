Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Home Crime Kolkata: Female passenger alleges verbal abuse, deliberate delay and threatening calls by Ola driver
CrimeNews Reports

Kolkata: Female passenger alleges verbal abuse, deliberate delay and threatening calls by Ola driver

The cab driver allegedly kept verbally abusing the woman, caused an accident due to rash driving and took the cab in a different direction, making her sit in the cab for over 3 hours.

OpIndia Staff
Ola driver verbally abuses female passenger in Kolkata, kept driving for over 3 hours
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Entrackr)
Engagements343

On Saturday, a 46-year-old woman was allegedly harassed by her Ola cab driver in Kolkata after a verbal confrontation ensued between the two over burning an incense stick inside the car, reported The Times of India.

As per the report, the woman, a process scientist at a private firm, had boarded a shared Ola cab from BT road around 6 p.m. When she boarded the taxi, one of the co-passengers pointed out the incense stick that was burning beside the steering wheel.

Since she was allergic to the smell, the 46-year-old scientist allegedly requested the driver to extinguish it. The driver was unmoved and instead resorted to verbal abuse. The female rider then threatened to call the cops, following which he put the incense stick out.

- Ad - - article resumes -

There were a total of 3 passengers in the taxi. After the two riders got off near Brabourne Road, the Ola cab driver began his verbal tirade and drove recklessly. This rash driving reportedly resulted in an accident with a bus near Sealdah flyover.

When a traffic police officer stopped the car, the woman reportedly complained about the driver to him. Her efforts were in vain as the cop allowed the driver to go about his business. She rang up the Ola customer care service and lodged a complaint against the driver. The woman was told that the driver’s account was blocked for the day. However, the abusive driver told her that he had a booking at Maniktala.

She recounted, “As I called up the customer care operator again, the driver was asked to drop me and said that he would not receive any passenger for the day.” The woman alleged that the man began driving slowly in a completely different direction from her destination in Prince Anwar Shah road. After sitting through 3 long hours, she was finally dropped at home at around 8:55 pm.

The driver then began demanding an extra ₹100, even though she had already paid the due fare of ₹205. Shaken by the harrowing experience, the woman recalled, ” As I refused to pay him the extra money and walked away, the driver called me from different numbers, asking for the money. There were 56 missed calls.

The female scientist had reported the incident to the Kolkata Traffic Police. But, none from the law enforcement has contacted her as of yet. Ola officials have reportedly informed her that the reckless driver had been de-rostered.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Kolkata news, Kolkata video, Kolkata airport

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Aaj Tak and Lallantop glorify Sikh man ‘who sold his house for funding Shaheen Bagh langar’. Here is what they don’t tell you

OpIndia Staff -
Here is what Shikara's maker had to say about India and Kashmir as per Mission Kashmir scriptwriter Suketu Mehta

‘The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years,’ said Vidhu Vinod Chopra as per award winning book

K Bhattacharjee -
It shows no 'Azadi slogans' and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from traitors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra

It shows no ‘Azadi slogans’ and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from the traitors within

Guest Author -

‘We are Muslims first, then anything else, do not lose your identity to become secular’: Poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana at AMU

OpIndia Staff -
Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair

Police stop VHP from distributing Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair and close the stall while allowing Quran and Bible distribution

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was 're-launched' at the Jaipur rally by Congress

NOT SATIRE: Congress to launch nationwide protests against BJP because SC upheld 2012 decision by Congress-led Uttarakhand govt

OpIndia Staff -
Islam

Pakistani clerics demand death for minor Hindu girl for renouncing Islam after she was abducted, forcibly converted and married to Muslim man

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

OpIndia Staff -
A 2019 rape case of a minor girl has unveiled a major sex racket in Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala: Major sex racket busted, scores of men suspected of sexually abusing and raping teen girl

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,670FansLike
231,973FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com