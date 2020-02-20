In a video that has gone viral, two men are seen bring brutally abused, and tortured by a group of men. As per reports, the incident occurred in Rajasthan where two Dalit men were beaten by a group of people.

As per reports, the incident occurred in Nagaur district’s Panchaudi police station area, in the Karnu village. The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday. One of the victims, a youth from Sonnagar Bhojavas has stated to the police that he had come to a bike service station in Karnu village along with his cousin on 16 February.

As per the victim’s statement, while at the bike agency, a group of men namely Bheev Singh, Hadman Singh, Lachhman Singh and others had accused them of stealing money and had started beating them. The man has stated that he and his cousin were taken to a shed behind the agency and were beaten mercilessly. The assaulters had even dipped a screwdriver in petrol and had inserted it inside his rectum, causing grievous injuries.

- Ad - - article resumes -

After beating up the men for over 1.5 hours, the assaulters had called up the relatives of the victims and had asked them to come and take the two men.

After the video of the brutal torture went viral on social media, the police had taken action and had lodges FIR against the accused, namely Bheev Singh, Lachhman Singh, Hadman Singh, Sawai Singh, Ganpatram, and many others. Nagaur SP Vikas Pathak has informed that the police have lodged cases and have so far arrested Hadman, Raghuveer, Chhail, Rahamatullah, and Lachhman. They are currently searching for other accused.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has condemned the incident and has stated that it is shameful. He has reportedly spoken to the police officials and has asked for quick and strict action.