Bollywood actor Salman Khan has called off his event in Houston amidst allegations of terror funding levelled against the Pakistani origin event organiser- Rehan Siddiqui.

A Pakistani-national based on Houston, Rehan Siddiqui had extensive experience in the music and radio industry and said to have organised more than 400 successful concerts with many of the biggest stars from South Asia and Bollywood. However, of late, he had been under the radar of the Indian authorities for allegedly using funds raised from his events to finance Kashmir-related anti-India activities in the United States.

The Indian diaspora in the United States has staunchly opposed Siddiqui’s organised events, urging the government to dissuade the Bollywood celebrities from participating in the events organised by an ‘ISI agent’. They have demanded that Bollywood celebrities should not be allowed to participate in shows. They have also asserted that Siddiqui and other Pakistani nationals are working to organise anti-CAA protests in Houston and pro-Khalistan protests by the local Sikh community.

Siddiqui’s radio channel is also accused of running anti-India propaganda in the wake of Pulwama attack and the subsequent Balakot strikes.

Rehan has previously conducted several Indian celebrity shows in the US hosting celebrities like Mika Singh, Baadshah, Pankaj Udhas, Saif Ali Khan etc. However, last year, actor Diljit Dosanjh cancelled his concert in Houston following the displeasure raised by the Indian community and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees(FWICE) by writing to the Indian authorities, including MEA, about the involvement of the ‘ISI agent’ Siddiqui.

The FWICE had last year exhorted the Indian Bollywood stars to not give priority to monetary considerations and abstain from being involved in concerts with Pakistani nationals and Pakistani performers anywhere in the world.