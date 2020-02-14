Saturday, February 15, 2020
Home News Reports Supreme Court refuses to grant interim bail to 1984 anti-Sikh genocide perpetrator and Congress leader Sajjan Kumar
OpIndia Staff
Image Courtesy: DD News
On Friday, the apex court denied interim bail to former Congress politician Sajjan Kumar who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in 1984 Anti-Sikh genocide. The 3-Judge bench comprised of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant.

Sajjan Kumar was represented in the Court by Vikas Singh. The senior advocate argued that Kumar had lost 13 kg in jail. When asked about Kumar’s medical report, Singh said that it had been submitted in a sealed cover. Singh also urged for interim bail, citing the need for private medical treatment.

The Court highlighted that it would consider a medical report from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) regarding Sajjan’s health condition. It reiterated that the plea for his bail would be heard during the summer vacations.

Sajjan Kumar was one of the many Congress leaders involved in Anti-Sikh riots, post the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi in 1984. He was convicted and subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018. Kumar was charged under Section 302 IPC (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), Section 153A IPC (communal hatred speech), etc. He was responsible for the murder of 5 Sikhs (Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, Narender Pal Singh, and Kuldeep Singh in Delhi Cantonment area.

