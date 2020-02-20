In a precautionary move over the office of profit row ahead of budget session in the Maharashtra assembly, the two Shiv Sena leaders who were recently conferred with cabinet ranks tendered their resignations to Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray.

Arvind Sawant and Ravindra Waikar were recently given the cabinet ranks by the state government of Maharashtra but resigned to avoid any tumult created by the opposition ahead of budget session in the state assembly.

The state government had appointed Ravindra Waikar as the Chief Coordinator in the Chief Minister’s office and was also allotted the cabinet rank. Arvind Sawant was appointed as the head of the State level Parliamentary Coordination committee set up to follow pending proposals of Maharashtra government with the Central government, also allotted the Cabinet minister rank.

Ravindra Waikar is an MLA from Jogeshwari constituency in suburban Mumbai and Arvind Sawant is an MP from South Mumbai.

However, the resignation of both leaders isn’t approved yet.

Talking to PTI, Sawant said that the issue of office of profit will not arise if they do not avail the perks and allowances with the positions they’ve got.

Arvind Sawant had resigned last year from the post of Minister of heavy industries citing ongoing power tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra elections.