Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Home Politics Maha Vikas Aghadi crumbling? NCP fumes as Uddhav Thackeray stays firm on NPR implementation, Pawar summons meeting
News ReportsPolitics

Maha Vikas Aghadi crumbling? NCP fumes as Uddhav Thackeray stays firm on NPR implementation, Pawar summons meeting

Both the Congress and the NCP have been vocal against the CAA and the proposed NRC from the beginning. To this end, they have been stating that they will oppose the NPR exercise because it is nothing but 'NRC in disguise'.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena supports NPR in Maharashtra, NCP, Congress oppose
Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi
Engagements722

Just after snubbing NCP’s requests and supporting the centre’s decision to hand over the Bhima Koregaon case investigation to NIA, the Uddhav Thackeray government seems to have got into another potential rift with its alliance partners. As per reports, the Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is all set to roll out the National Population Register exercise in the state from May 1.

As per reports, Uddhav Thackeray has ignored the protests and objections from both the Congress and the NCP and has announced that the NPR exercise will be rolled out in the state from May 1. The state has reportedly already started preparations for the same.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has today summoned all 16 of his ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray government for a meeting in South Mumbai. It is reported hat Pawar has been very vocal over his displeasure at Uddhav deciding not to challenge the centre’s decision handing over the Bhima Koregaon investigation to the NIA.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Both the Congress and the NCP have been vocal against the CAA and the proposed NRC from the beginning. To this end, they have been stating that they will oppose the NPR exercise because it is nothing but ‘NRC in disguise’.

It is notable here that NCP had claimed multiple times that once in power, it will drop cases against the Bhima Koregaon rioters. However, the central government handing over the cases to NIA at the nick of time has quashed its hopes. NCP leader and Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had even stated that CM Thackeray had overruled his decision and had declared not to challenge the centre’s order.

Recently, Deshmukh had even declared that the state is exploring legal options to block the NPR and NRC in the state. He had even urged the anti-CAA protestors in the state to call off their agitation asserting that NRC and NPR will not be implemented in the state.

Read: “Do not want to implement NPR and NRC in the state”: Maharashtra home minister says govt is exploring legal options to block NPR

While the Congress and the NCP are both opposed to the NPR exercise, their Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partner Shiv Sena has issued a statement saying, “NPR and NRC are two different subjects. NPR is related to the census and it is the centre’s prerogative to implement it. It is in the national interest.”

Uddhav’s backing of the NPR and the state government already beginning preparations for the NPR has reportedly not gone down well with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. As per a report in the Economic Times, Pawar has cut short a trip to Nashik and has returned to Mumbai to hold talks with his ministers today.

It is notable here that the Sena has already been at crosshairs with the Congress on several issues, The repeated insults to Veer Savarkar by Congress leaders has not been sitting well with Shiv Sena leaders too.

The NCP, Congress and ideologically distant Shiv Sena had come together to form government in Maharashtra after the Sena decided to dump its pre-poll alliance partner BJP and insisted on the CM post.

In another development, leader of the opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that if elections were to be held in the state today, the BJP will gain a majority on its own.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Maharashtra video, Maharashtra news, Maharashtra CM

Big Story

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey
An India Today report quoting government sources has mentioned that the British MP's claims of 'being treated like a criminal' were totally false. She was treated with respect as would have been accorded to any member of parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Khatija Rahman

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman says burqa empowers her after Taslima Nasreen finds it depressing and suffocating

OpIndia Staff -
While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

Nupur J Sharma -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu-based NGO Ikkjut Jammu has claimed that the Abdullahs and Ghulam Nab Azad had conspired to convert Jammu into a Muslim-majority region like Kashmir

Land Jihad: NGO says Abdullahs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP helped in Islamisation of Jammu region with encroachments, state-sponsored settlements

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-BJP ecosystem including journalists spread edited CCTV footage to claim police attacked students in Jamia library

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: Jamia ‘student’ with ‘stone’ in his hand hiding in library is not the one who was shot at by Jamia shooter

OpIndia Staff -
India cancels Labour MP's e-visa, denies entry

India denies entry to UK Labour MP who had criticized India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, cancels her Visa

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,074FansLike
234,524FollowersFollow
178,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com