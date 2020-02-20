Friday, February 21, 2020
West Bengal: Pregnant wife of BJP worker suffers miscarriage after being kicked and assaulted allegedly by TMC goons
West Bengal: Pregnant wife of BJP worker suffers miscarriage after being kicked and assaulted allegedly by TMC goons

The woman has been identified as Sonali Biwi, the wife of BJP worker Saddam Gazi who had left the TMC to join the BJP a few months ago.

The spate of political violence in West Bengal continues unabated. In yet another gruesome act, the TMC goons working at the behest of their party chief Mamata Banerjee allegedly assaulted a BJP worker’s pregnant woman in Hasnabad in North 24 Paraganas district on late Tuesday night (February 18). In the brutal incident, the 3-month pregnant lady has reportedly lost her unborn child.

In what transpired on Tuesday evening, the BJP worker and his 3-month pregnant wife were returning home after attending a BJP booth level meeting at Tengra village during which they were attacked. The miscreants also attacked Saddam’s mother and sister.

The goons allegedly kicked Sonali Biwi on her stomach while she was trying to save her husband. She was immediately rushed to Taki village hospital. After her condition deteriorated she was shifted to Basirhat super speciality hospital. Her condition is now said to be stable though she suffered a miscarriage due to the attack.

Claiming that TMC goons were behind the gruesome act, West Bengal BJP has lodged a complaint at Hasnabad police station.

It is notable here that West Bengal has been witnessing rampant political violence as the BJP slowly gains a foothold in the TMC-ruled state. Dozens of BJP workers have been killed so far by TMC goons.

In a similar dastardly act, the relative of a BJP candidate contesting in the Panchayat Elections in West Bengal had been allegedly raped by Trinamool Congress activists in Nadia district on May 2018. The victim was six months pregnant at the time.

In the FIR lodged by the victim’s mother-in-law, she alleged that the TMC workers were threatening the BJP candidate since she decided to contest rural polls and filed nomination for the same.

