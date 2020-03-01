Sunday, March 1, 2020
All about loving your family: Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to be the new editor of Sena mouthpiece Saamana

Controversial senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut continues to remain as Saamana's Executive Editor.

OpIndia Staff
Rashmir Thackeray, wife of CM Uddhav Thackera/ Image Source: Zee News
In an interesting development, Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was appointed as the Editor of Saamana, the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece.

According to the reports, the announcement of Rashmi Thackeray’s appointment was made by Saamana Group Publisher Rajendra M Bhagwat in Mumbai. Her name also appeared as the editor on the print line in Sunday’s edition of the newspaper.

Rashmi Thackeray, Editor, Saamana

Rashmi’s appointment comes after her husband Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as the editor of the newspaper after he took oath as chief minister. While controversial senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut continues to remain as Saamana’s Executive Editor, Rashmi’s appointment has led to a wave of speculation on Raut’s ouster.

An alert Twitter user asked what would happen to Raut now. Another Twitter user put out the obvious that was intentionally or unintentionally deep on too many levels.

Uddhav Thackeray had been the editor of the Marathi daily since 2012 when he took over the post from his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Saamana was launched by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on January 23, 1983. Its Hindi tabloid version – Dophar ka Saamana was launched on 23 February 1993. Since its inception, Saamana remains the main platform through which Shiv Sena puts out its stand on current issues in Maharashtra and across the country and its views on other current events through editorials.

