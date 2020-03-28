After exporting the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus to the world, China has now been caught dumping faulty Corona testing kits to various countries, which are now responsible for delivering misleading results during the tests, reports Middleeast Eye.

Reportedly, the Turkish government has now discarded Chinese-made coronavirus rapid testing kits after finding out that they gave inaccurate results.

“We have received some samples from the company,” a Turkish official said to Middleeast Eye. “We didn’t find them viable and ordered some other testing kit models from a separate Chinese company,” he added.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Turkish official, however, did not reveal the exact numbers of the faulty kits but noted that they had not yet been used with the wider public.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed later on Friday that Turkey had tried some rapid antigen tests arrived from China, but authorities “weren’t happy about them.” “We didn’t release them for public use,” the minister informed.

The decision by Turkey to discard Chinese faulty kits comes after Spain had taken a similar measure to withdraw at least 9,000 Chinese-made kits after realising that they had only 30 per cent accuracy.

Spain, which is one of the worst-hit countries across the globe by the Wuhan Coronavirus with the total number of deaths surpassing 4000, had bought 5.5 million rapid test kits from China recently, which turned out to be faulty.

Similar results have emerged from the Czech Republic. It was reported that as much as 80 per cent of the 150,000 portable Wuhan Covid-19 rapid test kits “donated” by China were faulty, forcing healthcare workers in the country to rely on conventional laboratory tests. While China tried to give the impression that it had ‘donated’ the test kits, in reality, it was bought and paid for by the Czech government. Czech health ministry reportedly paid about USD 568,000 for 100,000 of the kits while the country’s interior ministry paid for the rest.