Saturday, March 28, 2020
Home News Reports After Spain and Czech Republic, now Turkey discards faulty Chinese Coronavirus testing kits over...
News Reports

After Spain and Czech Republic, now Turkey discards faulty Chinese Coronavirus testing kits over inaccurate results

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed later on Friday that Turkey had tried some rapid antigen tests arrived from China, but authorities "weren't happy about them."

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Chinese faulty testing kits/ Image Source: EWnews
182

After exporting the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus to the world, China has now been caught dumping faulty Corona testing kits to various countries, which are now responsible for delivering misleading results during the tests, reports Middleeast Eye.

Reportedly, the Turkish government has now discarded Chinese-made coronavirus rapid testing kits after finding out that they gave inaccurate results.

“We have received some samples from the company,” a Turkish official said to Middleeast Eye. “We didn’t find them viable and ordered some other testing kit models from a separate Chinese company,” he added.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Turkish official, however, did not reveal the exact numbers of the faulty kits but noted that they had not yet been used with the wider public.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed later on Friday that Turkey had tried some rapid antigen tests arrived from China, but authorities “weren’t happy about them.”  “We didn’t release them for public use,” the minister informed.

The decision by Turkey to discard Chinese faulty kits comes after Spain had taken a similar measure to withdraw at least 9,000 Chinese-made kits after realising that they had only 30 per cent accuracy.

Spain, which is one of the worst-hit countries across the globe by the Wuhan Coronavirus with the total number of deaths surpassing 4000, had bought  5.5 million rapid test kits from China recently, which turned out to be faulty.

Similar results have emerged from the Czech Republic. It was reported that as much as 80 per cent of the 150,000 portable Wuhan Covid-19 rapid test kits “donated” by China were faulty, forcing healthcare workers in the country to rely on conventional laboratory tests. While China tried to give the impression that it had ‘donated’ the test kits, in reality, it was bought and paid for by the Czech government. Czech health ministry reportedly paid about USD 568,000 for 100,000 of the kits while the country’s interior ministry paid for the rest.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Sri Lanka returned man ‘mentally disturned’ about being on home quarantine runs out of house naked, bites old woman to death

OpIndia Staff -
34-year-old man quarantined to arrest spread of Coronavirus ran out naked from his house and killed a 90-year-old woman by biting her throat
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways converts train coaches into ‘Isolation Wards’ to shore up country’s fight against Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railway has decided to convert its coaches into quarantine wards for the treatment of Coronavirus patients.
Read more
News Reports

Over 300 dead in Iran because of fake news claiming a ​novel cure for Coronavirus: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, 44 people in Iran had died due to consumption of bootleg alcohol under the belief that it can cure coronavirus infection.
Read more
News Reports

After Spain and Czech Republic, now Turkey discards faulty Chinese Coronavirus testing kits over inaccurate results

OpIndia Staff -
Turkish government has discarded Chinese-made coronavirus rapid testing kits after finding out that they gave inaccurate results.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala man commits suicide after failing to get alcohol during the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Sanoj, a native of Thuvanoor in Kunnamkulam, had turned violent on Thursday night as he could not get alcohol
Read more
News Reports

Kerala Congress leader diagnosed with Wuhan Coronavirus had escaped quarantine, could be a ‘Super Spreader’

OpIndia Staff -
Idukki Collector H Dhineshan, has now directed people who have come in contact with the Congress leader tested positive for Coronavirus to self-quarantine at home.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more
News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Ramayana in the digital​ age: The first​ episode crashes Doordarshan website, top searched in India on Google

OpIndia Staff -
As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India
Read more
News Reports

ISIS terrorist who attacked Gurudwara in Kabul was from India, killed Afghan Sikhs to avenge ‘plight’ of Kashmiri Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Afghan and Western security agencies believe that the attack was ordered by Quetta Shura of Taliban at the behest of Pakistani intelligence.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,327FansLike
263,330FollowersFollow
207,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com