Monday, April 20, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra: IMA tells doctors to not criticize state govt in WhatsApp groups following state...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: IMA tells doctors to not criticize state govt in WhatsApp groups following state cyber cell instructions

The letter said, "I am sure; we members of the IMA are the cream of the society and will not engage in any such activities. We will continue our Campaign to control the Pandemic of COVID-19."

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Maharashtra cyber cell instructs IMA to tell doctors to not criticise state govt decisions in WhatsApp groups
Source: PTI
327

The Maharashtra Unit of the Indian Medical Association has informed doctors in the state that no ‘derogatory’ comments should be passed against the state government’s decisions in WhatsApp groups and while reactions are permitted, they should be in ‘non-offending language’. In a letter signed by state president of IMA’s Maharashtra Unit Dr. Avinash Bhondwe and state secretary Dr. Pankaj Bandarkar, the doctors were told that they had received ‘information’ from the Mahrashtra cyber cell that some doctors in Whatsapp groups had been posting comments against the Maharashtra government and its officers.

As per information received by OpIndia, it is an official letter posted by the state president of the Maharashtra Unit of IMA in his WhatsApp groups. The letter said, “I am sure; we members of the IMA are the cream of the society and will not engage in any such activities. We will continue our Campaign to control the Pandemic of COVID-19.” The letter was addressed to all the office bearers of the organization and said that they were asked to take precaution against criticism of the government on WhatsApp groups.

Maharashtra Government falters on Coronavirus hurdle

The Maharashtra Government has received a lot of criticism for its handling of the Wuhan Coronavirus crisis. There have been allegations that the state government has failed horribly in enforcing a lockdown within its territory. Recently, there was a huge gathering of migrants near a Masjid in Bandra, following misinformation that was spread. As of this moment, as per the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare website, there have been a total of 4203 Coronavirus cases in the state with 507 having been discharged and 223 deaths.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsIndian Medical Association

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus fallout: 1000 foreign firms plan production in India as concerns grow about China, claim reports

OpIndia Staff -
Around a thousand foreign companies are contemplating shifting their manufacturing base to India as the geopolitical and economic repercussions of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic become imminent.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: IMA tells doctors to not criticize state govt in WhatsApp groups following state cyber cell instructions

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Unit of the Indian Medical Association has informed doctors in the state that no 'derogatory' comments should be passed against the state government's decisions in WhatsApp groups
Read more
News Reports

Former BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy passes a debased remark against UP CM Yogi Adityanath for prioritizing public health over attending his father’s funeral

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today announced that he will not be attending his father's funeral due to the lockdown and the responsibility of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Locals claim the suspected man in Palghar mob lynching video is a member of Sharad Pawar’s NCP: BJP leader Sunil Deodhar

OpIndia Staff -
Palghar lynching: BJP leader Sunil Deodhar claims that the man wearing white and yellow stripes t-shirt is Kashinath Chaudhary, an NCP functionary.
Read more
News Reports

Palghar mob lynching: Complaint filed against journalists for peddling fake news about BJP sarpanch being arrested for lynching of 2 sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
A frenzied mob of more than 100 people lynched 2 sadhus and their driver in Palghar, Mumbai on April 16, 20
Read more
Media

The Wire declares that two Sadhus of Juna Akhara, victims of Palghar lynching, were not Hindus at all: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire spread propaganda even in the wake of heinous mob lynching of two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara at Palghar in Maharashtra
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis celebrate as prominent Gulf personalities joined hands with Indian Muslims in targeting the beleaguered Hindus in the Middle East

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis laud the effort of Indian Muslims who have ganged up to get Hindus living in Gulf countries evicted for their online comments
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more

Connect with us

220,186FansLike
293,476FollowersFollow
220,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com