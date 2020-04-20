The Maharashtra Unit of the Indian Medical Association has informed doctors in the state that no ‘derogatory’ comments should be passed against the state government’s decisions in WhatsApp groups and while reactions are permitted, they should be in ‘non-offending language’. In a letter signed by state president of IMA’s Maharashtra Unit Dr. Avinash Bhondwe and state secretary Dr. Pankaj Bandarkar, the doctors were told that they had received ‘information’ from the Mahrashtra cyber cell that some doctors in Whatsapp groups had been posting comments against the Maharashtra government and its officers.

So best CM @OfficeofUT is now censoring whatsapp groups using Maharashtra cyber cell? pic.twitter.com/ikevaXdvs0 — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) April 20, 2020

As per information received by OpIndia, it is an official letter posted by the state president of the Maharashtra Unit of IMA in his WhatsApp groups. The letter said, “I am sure; we members of the IMA are the cream of the society and will not engage in any such activities. We will continue our Campaign to control the Pandemic of COVID-19.” The letter was addressed to all the office bearers of the organization and said that they were asked to take precaution against criticism of the government on WhatsApp groups.

Maharashtra Government falters on Coronavirus hurdle

The Maharashtra Government has received a lot of criticism for its handling of the Wuhan Coronavirus crisis. There have been allegations that the state government has failed horribly in enforcing a lockdown within its territory. Recently, there was a huge gathering of migrants near a Masjid in Bandra, following misinformation that was spread. As of this moment, as per the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare website, there have been a total of 4203 Coronavirus cases in the state with 507 having been discharged and 223 deaths.