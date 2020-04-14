Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Anti-CAA protestor had launched 'agitation' against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know
News Reports
Updated:

Anti-CAA protestor had launched ‘agitation’ against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know

Vinay Dubey repeatedly makes the insinuation that it is better to die of the Wuhan Coronavirus than die of hunger. He says the sole blame for it will lie with the Central and state governments.

OpIndia Staff

Vinay Dubey incited migrants against lockdown
Source: Facebook
4

Mumbai saw an outpouring of migrants on the streets on Tuesday in Bandra and Mumbra where the Police had to use light force in order to dispel the crowd and community leaders had to make appeals in the name of Allah. Now a video has surfaced where a man called Vinay Dubey can be seen inciting migrants to defy the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. The video was posted on his profile on Facebook on Saturday.

🔥🔥🔥🔥 #सरकार को #आखरी_चेतावनी !!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 ✅ यह #विडियो महाराष्ट्र मे #फंसे हर इंसान तक #पहुचाएँ जो #अपने_गाव_घर_परिवार मे #वापस जाना #चाहता है !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #विनय_दुबे 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

Posted by Vinay Dubey on Saturday, 11 April 2020

In the video, Vinay Dubey says that he will lead a ‘padayatra’ of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wish to follow on his path. He condemns Prime Minister Modi and the decision of the central government to impose the nationwide lockdown. He gave an ultimatum to the government to solve the matter within the 14th and 15th April and if it wasn’t, then the said padayatra will begin by the 20th of April.

Vinay Dubey repeatedly makes the insinuation that it is better to die of the Wuhan Coronavirus than die of hunger. He says the sole blame for it will lie with the Central and state governments. He also ensures that he will take care of their food along the way. He further says that they have only two options, either to die where they are or reach their families. He says that their children, parents, wives and village is waiting for them.

A video was also posted on YouTube on the 14th of April, where he can be urging migrants to come out of the streets and gather at the Lok Manya Tilak Terminus. Not only in Mumbai, but he also urged migrants all across India to gather at the nearest railway station. He urged people to gather in lakhs on the streets and declared the beginning of a movement against the Central Government and the state governments. Vinay Dubey also professed great love for Balasaheb Thackeray and exhorts Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to heed to his demands. He claimed that if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive, then the Shiv Sena stalwart would have heeded to his demands.

Vinay Dubey had also visited Shaheen Bagh and made a speech where he made incendiary remarks. Social media users have pointed out that it could very well be that the Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh knows him personally.

Huge crowds of migrant workers burst onto the streets in Bandra and Mumbra in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding to go home amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. In Bandra and Mumbra, the crowds demanded that the state government make arrangements for them to return home. In Bandra, the crowd gathered at Ahle Sunnat Sunni Raza Jama Masjid near Bandra station.

