The Nizamuddin Markaz of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, which was the hotspot for the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus all across India, is set to be demolished. Files are being prepared to pave the way for the demolition, according to reports. The construction of the entire building is reportedly illegal. Not even the property tax and house tax were being paid for the building. It is reported that locals had registered complaints regarding the building with numerous authorities at all levels but the matter was never investigated properly and as a consequence, illegal constructions by the Markaz authorities continued unabated.

As per reports, South Delhi Municipal Corporation will demolish the entire building leaving only two floors. It is reported that the SDMC does not even have ownership papers of the piece of land the Markaz Nizamuddin is built on. Meanwhile, the building is currently sealed. It is further reported that as per regulations, the building was authorised for only 2 floors, but a whopping 7 floors were added to illegally.

A madarsa originally stood at the place of the Markaz Nizamuddin, it is said. The building was constructed after demolishing the building in 1992. Then, a plan of a two-story of the building was passed in the name of the Madarsa. But the organisation has since then constructed a two-story basement and 7-story of building over it. Authorities have, on numerous occasions, demanded the ownership papers of the land but they were not submitted. Now it is suspected that the building could have been built by illegally usurping the land.

The role of the Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India came to light when thousands of Jamaatis were found holed up in the Markaz Nizamuddin in violation of all guidelines and orders. Subsequently, numerous people across numerous states of India who had attended the Islamic event at the Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for the virus.