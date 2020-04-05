Sunday, April 5, 2020
Home News Reports Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat, hotspot of Wuhan Coronavirus, set to be demolished: Reports
News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat, hotspot of Wuhan Coronavirus, set to be demolished: Reports

It is reported that the SDMC does not even have ownership papers of the piece of land the Markaz Nizamuddin is built on. Meanwhile, the building is currently sealed.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Nizamuddin Markaz
5

The Nizamuddin Markaz of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, which was the hotspot for the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus all across India, is set to be demolished. Files are being prepared to pave the way for the demolition, according to reports. The construction of the entire building is reportedly illegal. Not even the property tax and house tax were being paid for the building. It is reported that locals had registered complaints regarding the building with numerous authorities at all levels but the matter was never investigated properly and as a consequence, illegal constructions by the Markaz authorities continued unabated.

As per reports, South Delhi Municipal Corporation will demolish the entire building leaving only two floors. It is reported that the SDMC does not even have ownership papers of the piece of land the Markaz Nizamuddin is built on. Meanwhile, the building is currently sealed. It is further reported that as per regulations, the building was authorised for only 2 floors, but a whopping 7 floors were added to illegally.

A madarsa originally stood at the place of the Markaz Nizamuddin, it is said. The building was constructed after demolishing the building in 1992. Then, a plan of a two-story of the building was passed in the name of the Madarsa. But the organisation has since then constructed a two-story basement and 7-story of building over it. Authorities have, on numerous occasions, demanded the ownership papers of the land but they were not submitted. Now it is suspected that the building could have been built by illegally usurping the land.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The role of the Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India came to light when thousands of Jamaatis were found holed up in the Markaz Nizamuddin in violation of all guidelines and orders. Subsequently, numerous people across numerous states of India who had attended the Islamic event at the Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for the virus.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat, hotspot of Wuhan Coronavirus, set to be demolished: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Only two floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz are authorised, therefore the rest 7 floors may be demolished
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: 522 out of 571 COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu linked to Tablighi Jamaat

OpIndia Staff -
Out of the 86 cases reported today, 85 had attended the Nizamuddin event in Delhi.
Read more
Opinions

Jñanagaman: The Coronavirus Lockdown is an opportunity to move inwards, to know one’s true self

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Lockdown is an opportunity to facilitate Jñanagaman - the advent of true knowledge, or, in modern parlance, the awakening of the Force
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta’s website comes up with the silliest apologia of Islamism and Tablighi Jamaat, even the Jamaatis’ bullsh*t sounds better

K Bhattacharjee -
In this moment of crisis contributed to greatly by the Tablighi Jamaat, The Print decided to run apologia for it.
Read more
Politics

Did discontent within the Congress-led Rajasthan Govt lead to false narratives being peddled regarding a pregnant Muslim woman who lost the 7th child

OpIndia Staff -
Many on social media also speculated that the story was shared by Congress MLA to settle political scores with RLD MLA Dr Subhash Garg
Read more
News Reports

Old video of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi goes viral on social media falsely claiming they defied lockdown rules

OpIndia Staff -
The video was shot in December 2019 during CAA protests when Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were stopped in Meerut.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

FIR after video of fruit vendor Sheru Miyan licking fruits goes viral, daughter says ‘he did so because of his habit of ‘counting currency...

OpIndia Staff -
The police registered the FIR against the fruit vendor on the basis of a complaint lodged by a youth named Bodhraj Tipta
Read more
Media

Ummah above gender: The Wire journalist refuses to believe nurses’ complaint about Tablighi Jamaatis harassing them

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani has declared Tablighi Jamaatis innocent and indulges in Muslim victim-mongering, accusing nurses of lying
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Habitual fake-news peddler Saba Naqvi shares old video of Hindu devotees visiting temples to shield Tablighi Jamaat super-spreaders

OpIndia Staff -
Habitual fake news peddler Saba Naqvi shared an old video to assert that Hindu devotees breached the lockdown restrictions
Read more
Fact-Check

145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was once arrested, spreads fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Fake news peddler Ali Sohrab was in November last year arrested by UP Police over his provocative tweets on Supreme Court judgement of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has always had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,553FansLike
273,289FollowersFollow
212,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com