Thursday, April 30, 2020
Home News Reports Petition filed in Bombay High court seeking directions for Governor to nominate Chief Minister...
News Reports
Updated:

Petition filed in Bombay High court seeking directions for Governor to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as MLC

The Maharashtra government has nominated CM Uddhav Thackeray to one vacant seat in the Legislative Council, but the governor is yet to approve the nomination.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
1

A social worker has filed a petition in Bombay High court seeking directions for Maharashtra Governor to act upon the proposal of the State Cabinet to appoint Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as a Member of the Legislative council.

The petition was filed by the social worker Surinder Arora through his advocate S B Talekar. The plea claimed, “The BJP as part of its political game plan is trying to make Uddhav Thackeray step down from the post of chief minister with the help of Maharashtra governor (B S Koshyari). However, today is not the time to play politics when the state has to fight the battle against coronavirus.”

Arora’s plea seeking to direct the governor to take a decision on the proposal submitted by the cabinet expeditiously or within three days. The plea will be heard on May 5. The petition said, “In India, the Election Commission of India has postponed all elections across the states. Owing to this, the chief minister of Maharashtra, who is a non-legislator, will not be in a position to become a member of the Legislature within a period of six months from the date of his appointment.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The petition mentioned that the government of Maharashtra will be destabilized due to non-availability of Chief minister which can be a disaster in approaching days.

The plea said that the governor is yet to make a decision on the recommendation made by the council of ministers despite the lapse of 20 days. The petitioner is a citizen of India and a valid voter is seeking a direction to the governor to decide upon the recommendation as expeditiously as possible so as to avoid a situation of a destabilized government in such crucial times.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on 28 November 2019. In accordance with Article 164 (4) of the constitution, he has to become a member of one of the two houses of the legislature within six months i.e. on or up to 27th May 2020, else he will have to step down as a Chief minister. The Maharashtra government has nominated him to one vacant seat in the Legislative Council, but the governor is yet to approve the nomination.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Petition filed in Bombay High court seeking directions for Governor to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as MLC

OpIndia Staff -
Uddhav Thackeray has to become a legislator within six months, else he will have to step down as a Chief minister.
Read more
News Reports

“What would be the best way to commit suicide, bullet or cyanide”: Adolf Hitler asked his physician before killing himself in ignominy 75 years...

OpIndia Staff -
Adolf Hitler had committed suicide on 30 April, 1945 in his bunker in Berlin to avoid being captured by advancing allied forces
Read more
News Reports

New data reveals 105 Coronavirus deaths in West Bengal contrary to the official data of state that says only 33 died due to Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengali government is terming a person a Coronavirus casualty only if the patient didn't have any other disease at the time of death
Read more
Media

Kanwal Calling Kanwal: India Today News Director factchecks lie spread by India Today about the death of Rishi Kapoor

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal exposed the lie spread by India Today regarding a video that had gone viral after the death of Rishi Kapoor.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army warns security personnel about fake Aarogya Setu app developed by Pakistan to steal information

OpIndia Staff -
The army has directed its personnel to download the Aarogya Setu app only through the website of central govt or official app stores
Read more
News Reports

After Governor’s rule imposed in Bodoland Territorial Council in Assam, ruling BPF says it is not happy, hints reconsidering its alliance with BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Governor rule as imposed in Bodoland Territorial Council as term of the BPF govt ended and election deferred due to coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Film actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Khan was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection where he breathed his last.
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

5,450 tonnes of free rice to 2,985 mosques, 47 temples have to pay rupees 10 crores: Tamil Nadu government order

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu government has asked 47 temples to donate total of rupees 10 crores to the CM Relief Fund to fight Chinese coronavirus while giving free rice to mosques for Ramzan
Read more

Connect with us

222,096FansLike
310,343FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com