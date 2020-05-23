Artisans from West Bengal borrowed money and pledged family jewellery to return from Kota as administration refused to help

The artisans of the gold-silver market of Kota borrowed money from merchants and pledged some jewellery belonging to their wives so that they can go back to their native state West Bengal after the Kota administration avoided their request to be ferried back. The 200 artisans with their family collectively booked 7 buses and left for their homes.

At the same time, 18 people belonging to five families residing in Kota from Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh were unable to get back to their native places using govt provided transport and they also left in a bus after borrowing money. They rented a bus at Rs 22,000. Former Counselor Vinod Nayak gave them seven thousand and the rest of the money was loaned on the guarantee that the driver will recover money after they reach their destination. After this, they could leave for their hometowns on Thursday.

Majority of Artisans in Kota belongs to West Bengal

As per reports, most of the artisans who work in Kota belongs to West Bengal. They are facing unemployment since the lockdown has been implemented. Many times the workers requested the District Administration to ferry the back their native places. Even after continuous requests, when the administration did not respond, they collected money, some borrowed from the traders and some even pledged jewellery. After collecting the rent for seven buses, 200 people finally left for West Bengal.

People of Juanpur also left

Natives of Juanpur, Munnalal, Suraj, Kaushal Kumar, Rahul Sonkar, and Vikas Gupta came to Kota for employment with their families. These 18 people from five families were living in Keshavpura areas and sell juice near the coaching centers.

After the lockdown was enforced they had enough money to feed their children for few days. When the Shramik special trains were put into operation after some days they found a hope to go back but nothing could happen because they were also avoided by the District Administration.