Hockey legend and three-time Olympic gold-medal winner Balbir Singh Sr passes away at 95

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Dosanjh aka Balbir Singh Sr died at the age of 95 years in Chandigarh after battling pulmonary illness since past two years. He debuted in the 1948 London Olympics against Argentina. He had scored two goals in the final match against Great Britain registering independent India’s first Olympic gold medal. He was also India’s flag bearer at 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

He was appointed India’s captain at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics where he had carried India’s flag at the opening ceremony. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1957, becoming the first Indian hockey player to receive the honour. He had also lit the torch at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi. Singh became the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across the modern Olympic history. His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics remains unbeaten.

He was admitted to Mohali hospital after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this month where he was undergoing treatment. As per reports, he was admitted to hospital in a very serious state with multiple organ failure due to bronchial pneumonia. He was on ventilator since May 12. He breathed his last at 6:17 AM.