Hours after Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh slammed her own party for playing “cheap politics” over the list of buses for migrant workers, the Congress party has suspended Singh from the position of General Secretary of the women’s wing of the Congress party and has initiated anti-disciplinary action against her. Singh is the National In-charge of Priyadarshini, the Congress women’s wing.

“MLA Aditi Singh has been suspended from the position of General Secretary of Congress women’s wing,” reported ANI quoting a party source.

A complaint against Singh is already pending with the Assembly Speaker of Uttar Pradesh. The party has also requested for disqualification of her MLA status. “This was decided at the time when she had a meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and attended the Assembly session, against the party’s will,” added sources.

The party has notified Singh regarding its decision and a response from her is awaited.

Aditi Singh had lashed out at her own party for the migrant bus row

Earlier in the day, Aditi Singh had lashed out at her own party for playing “cheap politics” over the issue of arranging 1,000 buses by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to ferry stranded migrant labourers to their homes amid coronavirus lockdown.

In a tweet today she condemned Congress for playing petty politics at the time of such a disaster. She wrote that in the list of 1000 buses provided by Congress, a staggering 297 vehicles are junk buses, 98 of it are auto-rickshaws or other vehicles like trucks and ambulances and 68 vehicles are without papers.

She castigated her party for making a “cruel joke” of the critical situation the country is in due to the coronavirus outbreak. She went on to praise Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for being empathetic towards the migrant student and arranging for buses to bring them back from Kota to Uttar Pradesh, unlike the Congress.

Congress had sought disqualification of the Rae Bareli MLA

It is pertinent to note here that Congress leader Aditi Singh had earlier too had miffed her party members after she defied the party call to boycott the special assembly session called by the BJP in UP Assembly to discuss sustainable development goals defined by the UN in October last year. Singh’s chutzpah had irked the Congress party to an extent that it had sought her disqualification in November last year after issuing a show-cause notice against her.