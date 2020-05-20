Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Home News Reports Congress suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary in...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary in party’s woman wing after she rebuked party on migrant bus row

Earlier in the day, Aditi Singh had lashed out at her own party for playing "cheap politics" over the issue of arranging 1,000 buses by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to ferry stranded migrant labourers to their homes amid coronavirus lockdown.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
261

Hours after Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh slammed her own party for playing “cheap politics” over the list of buses for migrant workers, the Congress party has suspended Singh from the position of General Secretary of the women’s wing of the Congress party and has initiated anti-disciplinary action against her. Singh is the National In-charge of Priyadarshini, the Congress women’s wing.

“MLA Aditi Singh has been suspended from the position of General Secretary of Congress women’s wing,” reported ANI quoting a party source.

A complaint against Singh is already pending with the Assembly Speaker of Uttar Pradesh. The party has also requested for disqualification of her MLA status. “This was decided at the time when she had a meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and attended the Assembly session, against the party’s will,” added sources.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The party has notified Singh regarding its decision and a response from her is awaited.

Aditi Singh had lashed out at her own party for the migrant bus row

Earlier in the day, Aditi Singh had lashed out at her own party for playing “cheap politics” over the issue of arranging 1,000 buses by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to ferry stranded migrant labourers to their homes amid coronavirus lockdown.

In a tweet today she condemned Congress for playing petty politics at the time of such a disaster. She wrote that in the list of 1000 buses provided by Congress, a staggering 297 vehicles are junk buses, 98 of it are auto-rickshaws or other vehicles like trucks and ambulances and 68 vehicles are without papers.

She castigated her party for making a “cruel joke” of the critical situation the country is in due to the coronavirus outbreak. She went on to praise Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for being empathetic towards the migrant student and arranging for buses to bring them back from Kota to Uttar Pradesh, unlike the Congress. 

Congress had sought disqualification of the Rae Bareli MLA

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It is pertinent to note here that Congress leader Aditi Singh had earlier too had miffed her party members after she defied the party call to boycott the special assembly session called by the BJP in UP Assembly to discuss sustainable development goals defined by the UN in October last year. Singh’s chutzpah had irked the Congress party to an extent that it had sought her disqualification in November last year after issuing a show-cause notice against her.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

“Boom” in Bengaluru: Indian Air Force says it may have been an IAF jet going supersonic causing the loud noise

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, Bengaluru was rocked with a thunderous sound after which many people took to social media to attribute the sound to jets going supersonic
Read more
Media

After Shekhar Gupta’s The Print asked the opposition to spread fake news, here are just 5 instances when opposition followed the advice

OpIndia Staff -
A column published on Shekhar Gupta's The Print urged the opposition to spread lies against the BJP government at the centre
Read more
News Reports

Kolkata: Rebuked by mother for spending too much time on mobile phone, 13-year-old girl commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
The mother of the 13-year-old Kolkata girl had allegedly rebuked the child for spending too much time chatting on her mobile phone
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Naxals in Gadchiroli sets four trucks on fire

OpIndia Staff -
Banned left-wing terror outfit CPI-Maoist set four trucks on fire in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli late night on Tuesday and gave a call for bandh on Wednesday.
Read more
News Reports

Congress suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary in party’s woman wing after she rebuked party on migrant bus...

OpIndia Staff -
The party has notified its MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh regarding its decision and a response from her is awaited
Read more
Government and Policy

Cabinet approves Atmanirbhar Bharat package for the allocation of food grains, 8 crore migrant workers to benefit

OpIndia Staff -
The State governments will be identifying the migrants, distribute the grains, and will be conducting the complete implementation of the scheme.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

India to become the chairperson of the WHO Executive Board next month amid the global coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
India will assume lead position in WHO executive board after Japan will complete its one year term in May
Read more
Opinions

Harassment of OpIndia and its Editors: A note from the CEO, Rahul Roushan

Rahul Roushan -
In the last few days, you would have noticed that we were the target of a coordinated attack from the usual suspects as well as from some unusual corners.
Read more
News Reports

List of buses sent by Congress to Uttar Pradesh govt includes auto rickshaws and blacklisted numbers, online database reveals

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi, in a letter to UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has claimed that the UP government asking for handing over the buses she has arranged for migrant workers is 'political move'.
Read more
News Reports

Loud sound heard across Bengaluru as window panes, buildings shake, netizens speculate sonic boom

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with posts from Bengaluru with a huge boom sound people heard in the city. Many people posted on Twitter that a blast sound was heard in Bengaluru at around 1:30 PM, which caused window panes to shake.
Read more
Social Media

Promoting rape, animal abuse, hatred and violence against Hindus: The disturbing trends of TikTok in India

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok has been the subject of public scrutiny ever creator Faisal Siddiqui promoted acid attacks on women by jilted lovers in a viral video.
Read more

Connect with us

227,168FansLike
343,577FollowersFollow
240,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com