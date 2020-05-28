Thursday, May 28, 2020
Home Sports Cricket Cricket Australia releases dates for India's tour of Australia in December-January
SportsCricket
Updated:

Cricket Australia releases dates for India’s tour of Australia in December-January

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
India set to take on Australia this December ©Getty Images
4

Amidst the pandemic of COVID-19, Cricket Australia has released the dates and venues for Australia-India Test series which will take place in December this year. The Indian team will play its first test at the Gabba, the traditional ground for a series starter in Australia. India is also scheduled to play its first day-night test in Australia.

Last time India played a Test match at Gabba was in 2003. In January this year, Indian captain had said he has no problem in playing anywhere.

“Whether it is the Gabba or Perth, it doesn’t matter to us,” Kohli said.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“We have the skillsets as a team to compete against anyone in the world anywhere, whether it is a white ball, pink ball or red ball. We are absolutely up for it.”

Australian team believes that they play to dominate the game at Gabba more than anywhere else. The Australian captain has already cleared his view on playing the first test of the summers at Gabba – “We can’t wait to come to the Gabba, knowing that Australian sides play well and win a lot of Test matches here. We have to be able to do it on any surface and any venue, and that’s something we are building towards. “It’s where we traditionally like to start so it feels like the Australian summer when you get together and get out on the Gabba. It’s a great place for us to play – the wicket suits Australian sides really well so to start here is fantastic and the boys are really looking forward to it.”

Australia is also set to play a one-off test against Afghanistan in November 2020. There is no decision that has been taken yet about postponing World T20 which is due to held in Australia in the month of October-November.

“Reports of a postponement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 are inaccurate and planning for the event continues whilst a number of contingency plans are being explored in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus,” the ICC statement read.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Men’s Test v Afghanistan

Only Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium (day-night)

Men’s Test Series v India

First Test: December 3-7, Gabba

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Second Test: December 11-15, Adelaide Oval (day-night)

Third Test: December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fourth Test: January 3-7, Sydney Cricket Ground

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Cricket

Cricket Australia releases dates for India’s tour of Australia in December-January

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the pandemic of COVID-19, Cricket Australia has released the dates and venues for Australia-India Test series which will take place in December this year.
Read more
Media

The Hindu’s ‘Readers Editor’ rebuffs a reader’s genuine concern because he interrupted the paper’s anti-India propaganda: Read how

Nupur J Sharma -
The current Readers Editor writes a weekly column that seldom addresses the concerns of the readers. His articles are a bore and have no relevance to the “terms of reference”.
Read more
News Reports

Google deletes nearly 7 million negative reviews from Play Store in a week to improve the rating of TikTok

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, TikTok had 27 million reviews and its rating was 1.3, but now it has 20 million reviews and rating gone up to 4.4
Read more
News Reports

‘Tere baap ke baap ke baap ko bhi baat karni padegi’: SP MLA Abu Azmi humiliates senior lady police officer, demands her suspension

OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi party leader Abu Azmi has alleged that the officer insulted him when he questioned her about the police's apathy towards migrant workers.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 2,000 fine for first time home quarantine violators, repeat offenders to be put under institutional quarantine

OpIndia Staff -
Migrant workers who have returned to Madhya Pradesh are put under quarantine, majority under home quarantine.
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Rana Ayyub lies, shares a video on Instagram to claim a passenger on-board Shramik train had died of hunger

OpIndia Staff -
The Railways sources have clarified that the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness
Read more
Entertainment

Paatal Lok changes the morphed image with BJP leader where he is shown next to corrupt character after he files a complaint against Anushka...

OpIndia Staff -
Days after BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar filed a complaint against Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma for using a morphed image of himself without his permission, the producers have changed the image.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know about Nehru’s tribal ‘wife’?

OpIndia Staff -
She inaugurated a dam, when her life took a troublesome turn
Read more
News Reports

1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shivling unearthed in Vietnam’s Cham temple complex in My Son Sanctuary

OpIndia Staff -
The 9th-century fully intact Shivling is part of a complex of Hindu temples which were constructed by the Champa Empire between 4th century CE and 13th century CE.
Read more
Social Media

‘Yeh bhaiya bataiye ki vaccine kab aayegi’, Rahul Gandhi’s question to public health expert triggers another joke fest on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter users speculated whether Rahul Gandhi was asking for vegetable or grocery items to a local vendor.
Read more

Connect with us

228,319FansLike
352,668FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com