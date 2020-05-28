Cricket Australia releases dates for India’s tour of Australia in December-January

Amidst the pandemic of COVID-19, Cricket Australia has released the dates and venues for Australia-India Test series which will take place in December this year. The Indian team will play its first test at the Gabba, the traditional ground for a series starter in Australia. India is also scheduled to play its first day-night test in Australia.

Last time India played a Test match at Gabba was in 2003. In January this year, Indian captain had said he has no problem in playing anywhere.

“Whether it is the Gabba or Perth, it doesn’t matter to us,” Kohli said.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“We have the skillsets as a team to compete against anyone in the world anywhere, whether it is a white ball, pink ball or red ball. We are absolutely up for it.”

Australian team believes that they play to dominate the game at Gabba more than anywhere else. The Australian captain has already cleared his view on playing the first test of the summers at Gabba – “We can’t wait to come to the Gabba, knowing that Australian sides play well and win a lot of Test matches here. We have to be able to do it on any surface and any venue, and that’s something we are building towards. “It’s where we traditionally like to start so it feels like the Australian summer when you get together and get out on the Gabba. It’s a great place for us to play – the wicket suits Australian sides really well so to start here is fantastic and the boys are really looking forward to it.”

Australia is also set to play a one-off test against Afghanistan in November 2020. There is no decision that has been taken yet about postponing World T20 which is due to held in Australia in the month of October-November.

“Reports of a postponement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 are inaccurate and planning for the event continues whilst a number of contingency plans are being explored in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus,” the ICC statement read.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Men’s Test v Afghanistan

Only Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium (day-night)

Men’s Test Series v India

First Test: December 3-7, Gabba

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Second Test: December 11-15, Adelaide Oval (day-night)

Third Test: December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fourth Test: January 3-7, Sydney Cricket Ground