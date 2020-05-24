Delhi Polie nabs notorious criminal Mohammed Israel after 10 months

On Saturday, a Special Cell of the Delhi Police reportedly apprehended a 49-year-old notorious criminal named Mohammed Israel who had been absconding since July 2019. A resident of Samana village in the district of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Israel operated under the alias of Ajay Bidhuri.

The notorious criminal had been evading the police for 10 months after he had escaped parole. Israel had been a member of a biker gang and was planning for an armed robbery in the Delhi-NCR region, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

In order to nab criminals operating across various States, Inspector Shiv Kumar led the operation to nab Mohammed Israel. He had received a tip-off that the notorious criminal would travel to MB road on a bike between 7 and 8 pm on May 23. This vital piece of information was obtained after more than 4 months of conducting surveillance and gathering intelligence.

As such, a team was constituted by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police to nab Israel. Around 7 pm, the criminal arrived on his Yamaha motorcycle at the bus stand near Kaya Maya Hospital in MB road. He was then surrounded by the cops. Israel took out his pistol and threatened to fire at the police.

Even though he was asked to surrender, the criminal fired at the cops. Sensing the gravity of the situation, Sub-Inspector Pawan fired a shot in the air. Eventually, Mohammed Israel was overpowered and hi pistol was seized. The cops also recovered 3 live rounds of ammunition from him.