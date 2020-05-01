Friday, May 1, 2020
Updated:

Five more arrested in Palghar lynching case, 115 arrested so far

OpIndia Staff

Representational image picture courtesy: The South African
1

Five more people have been arrested in the Palghar lynching case which is being investigated by the Crime Investigation Department of Maharashtra Police.

As per an official, the total number of arrested people in the Palghar lynching case of two seers and their driver to 115.

The authorities filed an FIR against the villagers on the day of the incident and 110 people including 9 juveniles were arrested 101 were sent to judicial custody till April 30 while the juveniles sent to the juvenile shelter home. Later Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh released the name of those who were arrested.

Palghar Lynching case

On 16th April 2020, two Seers associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu. At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The villagers deemed them as thieves and started attacking them. The police claim that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

But later videos emerged which completely debunked the claim of police, as it was seen that the sadhus were in the custody of the police, but the police personnel handed them over to the mob. The mob then proceeded them to beat them to death in front of the policemen.

