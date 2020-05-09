Sunday, May 10, 2020
Four ‘high-value’ Naxal terrorists killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh, AK-47, SLR rifle and 12-bore guns recovered, a police officer martyred

When forces were segregating the area on the outskirts of Pardhauni village, the naxals opened a indiscriminate firing on the police personnel which they answered

Representational image Picture courtesy: DD News
Four Naxal terrorists including two women, who all carried rewards on their heads, were killed in an operation in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. The police also informed that one police officer who got bullet injuries succumbed to the injuries.

The police stated that the killing was a huge success for the police as all of them were wanted and active on the Chattisgarh-Maharashtra border. Police managed to eliminate all of them.

Inspector-General of Police Vivekanand Sinha said, “The incident took place on Friday night at Pardhauni village under Manpur police station limits, located over 150 km from Raipur when a team of security forces was out on a counter-insurgency operation.”

7-8 armed cadres were reported to be camping and cooking

Superintendent of police Rajnandgaon, Jitendra Shukla told PTI, “We got input at 7 pm on Friday that a group of 7-8 armed cadres was camping and cooking food at Pardhauni village, located around six km away from Manpur police station.”

He informed that based on a piece of information, a police team with 28 personnel led by SHO Shyam Kishore Sharma of Madanwada police station and Police station SHO Pravin Dwivedi launched the operation.

Around 9:30 pm, when forces were segregating the area on the outskirts of Pardhauni village, the Naxals opened indiscriminate firing on the police personnel which they answered. As per reports, the firing lasted for 20 minutes. Some Naxals even fled the spot.

Jitendra Shukla said, “During a search of the encounter site, bodies of four ultras, including two women, clad in ‘uniform’ were recovered. Police also found an AK-47 rifle, an SLR rifle, and two 12-bore guns.”

Sub-inspector martyred, Naxals were carrying heavy bounties on their heads

He informed that Sub-inspector Shyam Kishore Sharma (36) who was shifted to hospital after getting bullet injuries later succumbed to injuries.

Among the killed Naxal terrorists, Ashok Rainu (35) was a member of the Rajnandgaon-Kanker border division committee who was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. His colleague Krishna Nareti (26), who was an area committee member was carrying a reward of 5 lakh on his head.

He said, “The women cadres were identified as Savita Salame and Parmila, both members of Mohla-Aundhi joint LOS (local organization squad) and carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads.”

Shukla asserted that the slain Maoists were also involved in several incidents on the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border and were “high-value targets”.

Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted expressing grief over the martyrdom of the sub-inspector Sharma.

He wrote, “The news of the martyrdom of Shyam Kishore Sharma, SHO of Madanwada during an encounter between police and Naxalites in Pardhauni village, is painful. I salute to his martyrdom. May God give strength to his family. Four Naxals were killed in this encounter.”

