Friday, May 15, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Hindu priests slam Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan for suggesting govt to borrow gold from temples, say take money from Congress leaders instead

Prithviraj Chavan had suggested that the Central Government should immediately appropriate all the gold lying with all the religious trusts in the country, which is worth at least $1 trillion

OpIndia Staff

Prithviraj chavan
Hindu priests on Thursday slammed the Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan for his suggestions to extract gold from the Religious trusts in the country to use in the war against Coronavirus. They said that money should be taken from the Congress party instead.

Reacting to Chavan’s comment, Swamy Paramhans Tapaswi Chhawni said, “Before taking gold from Hindu temples, money should be taken to combat Coronavirus from Congress leaders who have amassed huge wealth since independence.”

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, Uttaradhikari, Mani Ram Das Chavni alleged that the Congress leaders are involved in anti-national activities. He also questioned former CM that why is he seeking to borrow money from Hindu sects only and not from Churches and Mosques.

Prithviraj Chavan tweeted seeking money from the temples

Prithviraj Chavan had taken to twitter suggesting that Central Government should immediately appropriate all the gold lying with all the religious trusts in the country. He stated that the gold is worth at least $1 trillion, according to the World Gold Council.

While stating that the country is going through an emergency, Chavan mentioned that the gold can be borrowed by the govt through Gold bonds at a low-interest rate.

Chavan affirmed that the gold reserve lying with the religious bodies is worth 1 trillion dollar that is 76 lakh crore rupees. He had further stated, “If it is borrowed from these trusts at a nominal interest rate, the money can be generously spent on the lower middle and poor class to increase their spending capacity.”

Reports suggest that the World Gold Council (WGC) has stated that the gold reserves in India which are lying with the religious sects are worth 1 trillion-dollar. Mentioning that Chavan also said that “there is a little scope for raising funds from open market.”

Contact: info@opindia.com

