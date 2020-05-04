India asks Pakistan to immediately vacate illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir

India has demarched senior Pakistani diplomat and registered a strong protest against Pakistan’s Supreme Court’s order on the ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’ area which is under illegal occupation of Pakistan. Last week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had ‘permitted’ conducting elections in Gilgit-Baltistan area.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that it was clearly conveyed that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession. “Govt of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. India completely rejects such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” The MEA said in a statement.

The MEA further stated that Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

Pakistan sponsored terrorism in Kashmir

Pakistan has time and again indulged in sponsoring terrorism activities on Indian soil. On Sunday, five security personnel of Indian Armed forces were martyred in an encounter in Handwara where two terrorists were also eliminated. One of the two terrorists was identified as Haider, a Pakistani terrorist and a top Lashkar-e-Taiba leader.