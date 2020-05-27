The Karnataka government has decided to name the newly built flyover at Yelahanka in Bengaluru after nationalist icon – Veer Savarkar.

According to the reports, the decision to name the flyover at Yelahanka after Veer Savarkar was decided at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru’s civic body. The BBMP had passed a resolution in its council meeting on February 29.

The 400-metre long flyover, which was constructed under the Nagarotthana scheme at a cost of Rs 34 core, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday, on the day of Savarkar’s birthday.

Opposition parties oppose naming the flyover after nationalist icon

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in the state – Congress and JD(S) are opposing the BSY-government’s decision to name a flyover after the freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, terming it as an insult to freedom fighters of the state.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has attacked the BJP saying that there are many leaders hailing from the state who have contributed to the development of Karnataka and naming Yelahanka flyover after Savarkar is an attempt to humiliate them.

Taking to Twitter, HD Kumaraswamy said, “The state government’s decision to nominate Savarkar for the Yelahanka bridge is a disgrace to those who have struggled for the state’s development and prosperity. This will not do good to those who have struggled for the state’s development and prosperity. This will not do good to the state government”.

Echoing similar sentiments, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah also said the naming of the flyover was an insult to freedom fighters of the land.

“Naming the flyover after Savarkar is testament to the fact that the administration is not being run by an elected government, but those working behind the curtains,” Siddaramaiah said.

BJP responds to opposition’s attack

Defending the decision, Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath said, there was nothing wrong in naming the flyover after a freedom fighter who has contributed to the national movement. He said Veer Savarkar was a national icon, who was jailed and suffered punishment for the sake of the country.

He also said the naming has done by following all legality and BBMP council has approved. He added that all formalities have been completed and only after that, the naming has been planned. No objection was filed by any opposition leaders in the council meeting, said MLA Vishwanath while speaking to TV9.

Rejecting the opposition’s claim that the naming of flyover after Savarkar was an insult to local leaders, the BJP MLA said that the government has named various parks, flyovers after Basavanna, Valmiki, Kempegowda, Kuvempu, etc and also asserted that Veer Savarkar is not just a state leader but is a respectful national leader…

“The construction of the flyover started three years ago and for the last two months, we have been trying to procure permission to name the flyover after Veer Savarkar. After suggestions from people, our corporator filed a proposal with the BBMP. The palike has granted us permission to name the flyover after Savarkar,” said Vishwanath.

He also said people who are opposing the naming of flyover after Veer Savarkar should not be using it, instead should use the service road.