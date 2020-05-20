Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Kolkata: 500 constables attack and chase DCP rank officer for not sanitising barracks after personnel testing positive for coronavirus

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Police Training School (PTS) where the incident took place and interacted with the agitating constables. Reports claim that the constables also complained over lack of proper food and protection measures against coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Hundreds of constables of West Bengal police protest in the PTS, claim barracks were nit sanitised after recent coronavirus cases were detected
Constables attack DCP
5

In an unusual situation, over 500 constables in Kolkata attacked and chased a Deputy Commissioner rank officer outside his residence on Tuesday night. The agitating constables alleged that their residences were not sanitized after the advent of coronavirus cases.

As per a report in the New Indian Express, a sub-inspector was recently found coronavirus positive in the barracks of the combat wing force of the city police. The constables also alleged that they are not even provided with adequate masks and other safety equipment despite performing their duties in containment zones.

The DCP, NS Paul, who had come to have a dialogue with the constables protesting at the gates of the Police Training School premises, was attacked and chased on the AJC Bose road. He was later rescued by other policemen and was admitted to the hospital.

As per reports, a duty roster to stay present on the city roads on was given to combat wing of Kolkata police on Wednesday in the wake of Cyclone Amphan.

As per the new Indian express report, 500 constables assembled in front of the gate of DCP’s residence and agitated over adaequate measures not being taken after coronavirus patients were found in the police barracks.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police claimed, “While exchanging dialogues, a section of the constables assaulted Paul. Sensing trouble, he started running away and the attacker policemen chased him.”

The constables have alleged that despite performing duties in the containment zones their safety has been completely ignored by the administration. No measures for their safety has been provided.

A constable of a combat force who was agitating said, “After a sub-inspector tested positive for COVID-19, the barrack where he used to live with us was not sanitized. A few days later, three more tested positive and no step was taken to sanitize our barrack. We don’t know how many among us have already infected with the coronavirus.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Police Training School (PTS) where the incident took place and interacted with the agitating constables.

Sharing a video on social media, a BJP member has written that the PTS constables are continuing their agitation in the premises. They have complained over government apathy and lack of proper food and other problems.

