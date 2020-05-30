Advertisements
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra: Annual 'Palkhi' pilgrimage to Pandarapur cancelled, Padukas of holy saints may be airlifted...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Annual ‘Palkhi’ pilgrimage to Pandarapur cancelled, Padukas of holy saints may be airlifted for Ashadhi Ekadashi

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Annual 'Palkhi' pilgrimage to Pandarapur/ Image Source: Indian Express
7

Amidst the rising scare of Chinese pandemic coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has decided to cancel the much-revered annual “palkhis” (palanquins) of the pre-eminent saints of Maharashtra – Sant Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram Maharaj.

According to the reports, Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Maharashtra, announced that the annual pilgrimage of silver ‘paduka’ of two saints has been called-off, instead, it may be carried by the air from Pune to Pandharpur. The decision was announced after a meeting between Ajit Pawar and the trustees of the temple trusts at Pandharpur, Dehu and Alandi.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that since coronavirus cases are rising in Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, the ‘palkhi’ procession has been called off.

“Even if we allow a handful of warkaris to proceed from Pune, there is a possibility of thousands joining it on the way. In such a situation, it will be difficult to control the crowd and there is a risk of spread of the infection,” Pawar said.

He also added that the precise mode of transport will be decided after taking the weather situation into consideration as the pilgrimage takes place during the monsoons in the month of June.

“If air travel is not suitable then the palkhis would be carried by bus,” he said.

Lakhs of pilgrimage converge at Pandarapur every year

Every year in June, lakhs of ‘warkaris’ (pilgrims) from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, participate in the revered “palkhi” procession. The warkaris walk from Pune to Pandharpur, covering a distance of over 200 km, accompanying a rath carrying the ‘padukas’ of the two saints. More than 15 lakh devotees gather at Pandharpur every year after a journey of 19-20 days. 

At the meeting, trustees of Alandi and Dehu Devasthans had urged the government to allow 25 ‘warkaris’ to accompany the ‘padukas’. However, the proposal was rejected.

“Though we are not happy, we will abide by the government decision as we do not want to do anything that will lead to the spread of the infection,” said Manikrao More, president of Dehu Palkhi Solha Samiti.

The trustees said that it was decided that ‘padukas’ of the two saints will proceed to Pandhapur a day before Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on July 1.

Advertisements

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra: Annual ‘Palkhi’ pilgrimage to Pandarapur cancelled, Padukas of holy saints may be airlifted for Ashadhi Ekadashi

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Maharashtra, announced that the annual pilgrimage of silver 'paduka' of two saints was called-off, instead, it may be carried by the air from Pune to Pandharpur.
Read more
News Reports

Massive protests erupt across the United States over the killing of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer

OpIndia Staff -
George Floyd was killed by a white cop, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the former’s neck for more than 8 minutes until be became unresponsive
Read more
News Reports

Buddhist rock carvings vandalised by Islamists in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan flag painted on ancient artwork

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists vandalise Buddhist rock carvings in Gilgit-Baltistan by writing Islamic slogans on the rock-art from 800 AD.
Read more
News Reports

BJP questions huge single-day jump in recovery of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, demands explanation from state government

OpIndia Staff -
The BJP in Maharashtra has hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government for allegedly fudging data related to the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Law

TikTok demonstrates degrading culture and promotes pornography: Odisha High Court calls for a regulation of the Chinese app

OpIndia Staff -
The Court had called for better regulation of TikTok, besides highlighting the lack of laws that specifically address cyber bullying.
Read more
News Reports

Half of India’s population will test positive for coronavirus by year-end, 30 million Indians will need critical care: Health experts at NIMHANS

OpIndia Staff -
NIMHANS experts added that 90% of the affected will not be aware of being coronavirus positive, and only 5% will be seriously affected.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKCON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
News Reports

Woman raped by Moulvi Aslam, media gives it a ‘Hindu spin’ by using image of a saffron-clad Hindu priest and describing the perpetrator as...

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim sorcerer claiming to relieve people of their miseries through his wizardry was depicted as a Hindu priest by media organisations
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more
News Reports

Twist in the tale: ISKCON accepts apology of Shemaroo, says won’t pursue its case against the company for Surleen Kaur video that insulted ISKCON...

OpIndia Staff -
ISKCON further stated that it does not believe in vengeance and instead acts in accordance to moral, ethical and legal values.
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

228,708FansLike
355,608FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com