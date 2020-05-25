In an interview with NDTV, the Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray has made his priorities clear. Amidst the grim situation of the pandemic in the State of Maharashtra, Aditya Thackeray is more concerned about the supposed ‘online hate.’

On being asked by journalist Nidhi Razdan about the most worrying aspect of the Coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray replied, “It’s a feeling of little sadness that there are people who are also trying to spread hate, fear, and division on social media.”

“Our frontline workers are actually working on ground 24/7 to ensure that each and every person is treated well. There is a lot of pressure on the police and the medical staff. We have one section which is constantly spreading panic, lies, fear, hate on social media.” he added.

Misplaced Prioritiesof Aaditya Thackeray

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 50,231 active cases of Coronavirus and 1,635 deaths so far. On Saturday, there was a surge of 3,041 cases confirmed on Sunday, the highest ever in a single day. Reportedly, the State has witnessed over 2000 new cases for 8 consecutive days. Maharashtra is the top contributor to National Coronavirus cases. As a state, it is contributing almost 50% of the nation’s total Coronavirus cases.

However, for MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate’ allegedly perpetrated on social media.

Clueless Maharashtra Government

Earlier, in a classic ‘Heads I win, Tails you lose’ situation where Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the lockdown was needed in Maharashtra because it had spiralled out of control. At the same time, he mouthed mandatory criticism to play petty politics in complete contradiction to his previous statement.