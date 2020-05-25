Monday, May 25, 2020
Home News Reports As Maharashtra coronavirus cases cross the 50,000 mark, Aaditya Thackeray’s biggest concern is ‘hate...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Maharashtra coronavirus cases cross the 50,000 mark, Aaditya Thackeray’s biggest concern is ‘hate on social media’

Maharashtra has reported 50,231 active cases of Coronavirus and 1,635 deaths so far. On Saturday, there was a surge of 3,041 cases confirmed on Sunday, the highest ever in a single day.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Despite 50K active cases, Aaditya Thackeray concerned about online hate
Screengrab of the viral video
4

In an interview with NDTV, the Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray has made his priorities clear. Amidst the grim situation of the pandemic in the State of Maharashtra, Aditya Thackeray is more concerned about the supposed ‘online hate.’

On being asked by journalist Nidhi Razdan about the most worrying aspect of the Coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray replied, “It’s a feeling of little sadness that there are people who are also trying to spread hate, fear, and division on social media.”

“Our frontline workers are actually working on ground 24/7 to ensure that each and every person is treated well. There is a lot of pressure on the police and the medical staff. We have one section which is constantly spreading panic, lies, fear, hate on social media.” he added.

Misplaced Prioritiesof Aaditya Thackeray

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 50,231 active cases of Coronavirus and 1,635 deaths so far. On Saturday, there was a surge of 3,041 cases confirmed on Sunday, the highest ever in a single day. Reportedly, the State has witnessed over 2000 new cases for 8 consecutive days. Maharashtra is the top contributor to National Coronavirus cases. As a state, it is contributing almost 50% of the nation’s total Coronavirus cases.

However, for MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate’ allegedly perpetrated on social media.

Clueless Maharashtra Government

Earlier, in a classic ‘Heads I win, Tails you lose’ situation where Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the lockdown was needed in Maharashtra because it had spiralled out of control. At the same time, he mouthed mandatory criticism to play petty politics in complete contradiction to his previous statement.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

As Maharashtra coronavirus cases cross the 50,000 mark, Aaditya Thackeray’s biggest concern is ‘hate on social media’

OpIndia Staff -
On being asked by journalist Nidhi Razdan about the most worrying aspect of the Coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray replied, "It's a feeling of little sadness that there are people who are also trying to spread hate, fear, and division on social media."
Read more
News Reports

Trains have been going back empty because of Uddhav Thackeray government’s failure to provide details of migrants: Piyush Goyal

OpIndia Staff -
Goyal stated that train journeys have to be planned and the ministry does not want that after all the preparations and planning, the trains only idle on respective stations and are eventually cancelled as it had happened before.
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh Congress leader files FIR against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for ‘insulting remarks’ against Rajiv Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR was filed against Tajinder Bagga by one Pankaj Wadhwani, the President of Youth Congress in Kanker.
Read more
Politics

No state can take manpower from UP without permission: State Govt to try create employment opportunities for migrants within the state

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further added that a 'Migration Commission' will be set up so that those migrants who have come back home in Uttar Pradesh could be facilitated in providing employment opportunities.
Read more
News Reports

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan tests positive for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra PWD Minister and former CM Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested coronavirus positive.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: After Palghar lynching, two Sadhus brutally killed inside ashram in Nanded

OpIndia Staff -
The bodies of the Sadhus were found in their ashram in Maharashtra's Nanded late on Saturday night
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Vegetable vendor Sanatan Deka beaten to death by Faizul Ali and four others over a minor incident in Hajo

OpIndia Staff -
The gruesome murder happened in Manahkuchi near Hajo in Assam, where Sanatan Deka was fatally assaulted by Faizul Ali and his friends.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

NDTV cites ‘sources’ to claim Indian Jawans were detained and then released by China, Indian Army categorically rejects

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army has said no troops patrolling the border have been detained by the Chinese troops. "This is not true," stated an officer speaking to ANI.
Read more

Connect with us

227,965FansLike
348,869FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com