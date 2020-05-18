In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a Maharashtra police official can be heard lamenting over the lack of masks, health kits and sanitisers to the former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A police officer, on patrol duty in Kinhiraja area of Washim was approached by Fadnavis. The cop confided in him about the lack of health kits, masks, and sanitisers. “Sir, this would not have happened if you were the Chief Minister”, the police officer could be heard telling the ex-CM, in the video.

The Opposition leader who was accompanied by Suresh Munde and Vinod Ghage told the officer to protect himself from infectious diseases such as the Coronavirus. “Take care of yourself. You are serving day and night”, Devendra Fadnavis said.

A Maharashtra policeman tells ex-CM Fadnavis they don’t have sanitizer, masks or anything. He also says that wouldn’t have happened if he was CM pic.twitter.com/Yvo5xi90Mv — iMac_too (@iMac_too) May 17, 2020

Reportedly, the incident took place on Sunday at around 1:30 pm when Fadnavis was travelling to Mumbai from Nagpur. The former CM had stopped at the Shivaji High School in Kinhiraja and had inquired about the condition of Malegaon farmers.

However, the station in-charge of Jaulka police station has asked police officers to refrain from indulging in politics. “DSP has provided masks, sanitisers, and shield masks to the police officials. If there’s any additional requirement, please put in a request with the DSP’s office instead of politicising the issue”, the SI has stated as per a report in e-Sakal.

As per reports, 1153 policemen have been infected with the Coronavirus while 11 cops have died in the State of Maharashtra. Out of 1153 infected policemen, 128 are officers while remaining 1,026 are police constables.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

The coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra has reached dangerous levels, with many parts now under the threat of community spread of the virus, said a public health official. Maharashtra continues to top the list of states worst-affected by the menace of Coronavirus. It has so far reported over 33,000 active coronavirus cases with a staggering 1,198 fatalities. The capital of Maharashtra, Mumbai, alone has reported around 20,000 Coronavirus cases. Besides Mumbai, Thane and Pune are other cities in Maharashtra that are badly affected by the pandemic.