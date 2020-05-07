A shocking incident of a Mumbai hospital related to mismanagement of dead bodies of Wuhan coronavirus deceased patients has come into notice of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC). Reportedly, the dead bodies of coronavirus patients were kept next to the patients under treatment in a Hospital of Mumbai in the Sion area.
In a viral video recorded at the Sion hospital, bodies are seen wrapped in black plastic bags kept right next to Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment. The incident is raising serious questions regarding the management of hospital and the state authorities.
A senior official of BMC will undertake the inquiry in horrendous incident of mishandling of corona virus dead bodies.
The Hospital’s clarification
The Dean of the Sion hospital told reporters that there were special directives and they were fearing legal ramifications if they somehow conduct the funeral on their own since the relatives of the Coronavirus deceased patients were themselves in quarantine and therefore they are unable to claim bodies.
The BMC is held responsible for not issuing clear guidance on the handling of dead bodies.
Political leaders express shock
BJP leader Nitesh Rane tweeted regarding the incident. He wrote, “So the dean of Sion hospital accepts the video and says the relatives don’t come to claim the bodies so we have kept them there. What should we as Mumbaikars expect from the BMC after this? Private hospitals are not accepting patients and government hospitals are in mess! It’s a medical emergency!”
Congress’ Milind Deora also tweeted, “Outraged to see corpses laid beside the sick at Sion Hospital. Why isn’t BMC following WHO-prescribed protocols when disposing of Coronavirus infected corpses? Public hospital staff are doing their best with limited resources at hand. Mumbai’s administration needs to step up NOW!”
Earlier incidents
Earlier, a similar incident was reported from the Cooper hospital where a patient was allegedly left unattended and had to spend the night with two corpses around him.
Similar complaints regarding negligence in handling infected corpses have been reported from Kolkata too. In a viral video, corpses were seen lying unattended in Kolkata’s MR Bangur hospital.