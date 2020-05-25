Monday, May 25, 2020
Do not spread hatred on social media: OSD to Tripura CM slams Asaduddin Owaisi for giving communal colour to an incident of rivalry

Without any sort of verification, Asasauddin Owaisi shares a misleading article published by TDN World on May 15, get called out by OSD to the Tripura CM

OpIndia Staff

OSD to the Tripura CM Sanjay Mishra slams AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
6

The OSD to the Tripura Chief Minister, Sanjay Mishra took to Twitter to slam AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for spreading hatred on social media. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mishra Tweeted in Hindi: “मामले की जाँच कर रही पुलिस से संज्ञान लिया, जिसमें पता चला कि मामला सांप्रदायिक नहीं बल्कि आपसी रंजिश का था तथा हाथापाई दोनो तरफ़ हुआ था। कृपया सोशल मीडिया पर नफ़रत ना फैलाएँ”, roughly translated as: “As the Tripura police have been investigating the case, it has turned out that the matter was not communal but of mutual rivalry and that a scuffle had broken out from both sides. Please do not spread hatred on social media”.

OSD Sanjay Mishra, through his tweet, cleared that the incident which Owaisi referred to, insinuating how Muslims were being tortured in a BJP ruled states, was not a communal incident but one which was a result of personal enmity and warned the AIMIM chief against spreading malicious information on social media.

Asaduddin Owaisi tries to incite people by sharing a misleading report by TDN World

The OSD was responding to a tweet by Owaisi, wherein, sharing an article by TDN World dated May 15, the AIMIM chief, who has always been critical of the BJP, wrote on May 16: “You cannot stay here without converting religion”: In BJP ruled Tripura Muslim youth thrashed and threatened in front of home http://tdnworld.com/news/india/you-cannot-stay-here-without-converting-religion-in-bjp-ruled-tripura-muslim-youth-thrashed-and-threatened-in-front-of-home/… via @tdnworld

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Without any sort of verification, Asaduddin Owaisi had shared a misleading article published by TDN World on May 15, titled: “You cannot stay here without converting religion”: In BJP ruled Tripura Muslim youth thrashed and threatened in front of home”.

Screeshot of the article published by TDN World on May 15 and shared by Owaisi

The incident as reported by TDN World

The report spoke of an incident that took place on May 13 (Wednesday) night, when the alleged victim, Abul Hossain Choudhury, came out of his home for making wudu (ablution) for isha Namaz (night prayer). The report said that two “Hindutva goons” from nearby locality came there, started abusing him and his religion and thrashed him with bamboo sticks.

The TDN World report quotes Abul Hossain Choudhury as saying: “I said why should I go home. This is infront of my home. I have come out offering namaz and will return to offer namaz. When I uttered the word namaz, he (Jhutan Das) got furious and started beating me. He also started abusing Islam and said what namaz, namaz is not allowed here. you cannot stay here without converting your religion. You have to chant Jai Shri Ram etc.”

The report also mentioned that the “accused” Jhutan Das, allegedly has link with RSS, the mentor organization of Bharatiya Janata Party.

OSD to the Tripura CM rubbishes claims made by Asaduddin Owaisi

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, the OSD to the Tripura CM has rubbished the claims, clearing that the Tripura police has investigated the case and concluded that this was not a communal incident but that of mutual rivalry. Mishra furthered that the Tripura police confirmed that both the parties have indulged in physical violence. He slammed Owaisi for inciting people through his hate message on social media.

Do not spread hatred on social media: OSD to Tripura CM slams Asaduddin Owaisi for giving communal colour to an incident of rivalry

