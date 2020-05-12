Days after popular presenter of the ‘Patriot’ TV show and Indian Army veteran Major Gaurav Arya triggered Pakistanis by claiming that he is in touch with Baloch freedom fighters in Pakistan, some groups across the border have gone crazy. Unable to vent their frustration after hundreds of tweets, they have started hanging Major Arya’s effigies.

Dear @majorgauravarya all your Bugtis, Marris & Mengals contacts have scurried from #Balochistan & your payroll information is outdated. Since your retirement Balochistan has changed alot.

Your wet dreams won't land you a new job. In the meantime, keep prattling on Arnab's show. pic.twitter.com/ZpDm08vODC — Senator Sarfraz Bugti (@PakSarfrazbugti) May 9, 2020

Some Pakistanis have taken to streets, raising slogans against India and have hung an effigy after the retd Major had revealed that he was in touch with Baloch activists in Pakistan and warned the Pakistanis of severe retaliation if they continue their terror activities in Kashmir.

Pakistanis, you can hang and burn my effigy, but one day Balochistan will be free.



And that day India and Balochistan will stand together as equals in the comity of nations. pic.twitter.com/63loaKl4lq — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) May 12, 2020

Recently, a landmine blast had occurred in South Balochistan on May 8, which had left 6 Pakistani soldiers and a Major dead.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

During a live debate on Republic TV, Major Arya had stated that he has the numbers of all senior leaders of the Baloch freedom struggle stored in his phone and he is in constant touch with them. He had added that if Pakistan doesn’t stop its designs in Kashmir, in a few years Pakistanis will have to apply for a visa to enter Balochistan.

Major Arya’s comments have frustrated many Pakistani leaders. He seems to have touched a raw nerve. He was even criticised by Pakistani media. Many Pakistani politicians including the CM of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, a Pakistani parliamentarian Sarfaraz Bugti and many other prominent figures had termed Major Arya’s statements as belligerent and had gone on to condemn it.