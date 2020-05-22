Friday, May 22, 2020
Updated:

PIA plane crash: Crashed Pakistani aircraft came from China after 10 years of use

The PIA passenger flight which went down near the Jinnah International airport was carrying 107 people on board including passengers and flight crew.

OpIndia Staff

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane which crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Friday was leased to PIA after 10 years of use by China Eastern airlines. The records of Airbus A-320 shows that the passenger plane was used by China Eastern Airlines for 10 years before it became a part of PIA.

The ownership records revealed that the passenger flight was used by China Eastern airlines from 2004 to 2014.

Airworthiness documents revealed that the plane was last checked by the authorities on November 1 2019. The Chief Engineer of PIA signed a separate certificate on April 28 briefing that the maintenance has been conducted on the plane and aircraft is in perfect condition and fully airworthy meeting all the safety standards.

PIA plane crash: 57 people on board confirmed dead, at least 2 survived

The PIA passenger flight which went down near the Jinnah International airport was carrying 107 people on board including passengers and flight crew. As per reports, there were 99 passengers and 8 crew members on board. Several houses have been damaged due to the crash.

Reports suggest that the pilot had reported that he had lost an engine. He made an attempt to land when the plane crashed near the airport in a residential society. Officials say that at least two people have survived the crash. As yet, 57 out of 107 are said to be confirmed dead.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Friday. The PIA flight was traveling from Lahore was about to land in Karachi’s Jinnah international airport when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, Karachi.

