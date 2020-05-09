Saturday, May 9, 2020
Home News Reports PIL filed in Delhi High Court seeking SIT, CBI probe in ‘Bois Locker Room’...
News Reports
Updated:

PIL filed in Delhi High Court seeking SIT, CBI probe in ‘Bois Locker Room’ case

The plea claimed that the offenses these boys have committed includes serious charges like defamation, threat, which are punishable under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Representational image Picture courtesy: Indian express
4

A Public Interest Litigation has been moved in the Delhi High Court demanding an SIT or CBI probe in the ‘Bois Locker Room’ case social media group case in which a bunch of high-profile guys shared objectionable pictures of minor girls and talking about raping them.

The plea is filed by Dev Ashish Dubey through his advocates Dushyant Tiwari and Omprakash Parihar on Friday. The plea is seeking protection for the women and minor girls who called out the alleged activities in the social media group. The plea will be heard on May 13.

The petition mentioned that the screenshots from the Instagram group “Bois locker room”, were shared by some social media users, that revealed the obscene chats by the students of class 11 and 12. The boys are also sharing pictures of underage girls and indulging in lured discussions about their physique. The group is also alleged of sharing nude/morphed photographs of women.

The girls who called out the consequences can face threat, the plea said

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The petition said, “The group is run by and has a membership of 16-18-year-old boys from posh schools in South Delhi, all of whom were involved in the objectification of their classmates and other women, some as young as 14 years of age. The obscene and objectionable pictures and vulgar comments by the members of the group and once their comment come to light, instead of being fearful and apologetic, they’re openly threatening girls who called out with dire consequences, which shows that these girls might face threat such as rape, gang-rape torture, etc.”

The act can be charged with serious offences like defamation

The plea claimed that the offenses these boys have committed includes serious charges like defamation, threat, which are punishable under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The petition added, “The offence committed by these students through the group is illegal and amounts of violation os various laws in India. Morphing photos and sharing images of people’s private parts is a violation of Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, as well as 354C of the Indian Penal Code.”

Offenders belong to a high-profile class, can avoid arrest

The plea said, “The Issue needs to be investigated by the SIT or CBI as these students belongs to high profile families and there is an apprehension that the investigation or inquiry conducted by the local police will be influenced and the wrongdoers will never be arrested and punished.”

Bois locker Room case

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Recently, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ (Bois, being a spin on the word ‘boys’). The group allegedly ran by teenage boys, involved graphic sexualisation and sharing of private photos of underage girls, objectifying them and planning gang-rapes with minor girls. The petrifying incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared a screenshot on social media and busted the said group and a host of other such groups.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

PIL filed in Delhi High Court seeking SIT, CBI probe in ‘Bois Locker Room’ case

OpIndia Staff -
The plea said that the offenders in the 'Bois Locker Room' case belong to the high-profile families, can avoid arrest.
Read more
News Reports

PIL filed in SC seeking directives for centre to move International Court of Justice against China for spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
The petitioner has asked the centre to approach ICJ and seek damages worth $ 600 billion from China for spreading coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal government has not approved any Shramik Express train from coronavirus-ravaged Maharashtra: Indian Railways

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal govt has left migrant workers from the state stuck in Maharashtra in the lurch as the govt has not approved trains from there
Read more
News Reports

AAP MLA Prakash Jarval arrested from Saket after a Delhi doctor committed suicide blaming him

OpIndia Staff -
AAP's Deoli MLA Prakash Jarval accused of abetting a doctor to suicide has been arrested from Saket in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Congress picks Coronavirus data of four random countries to prove that India has the highest number of cases, fails in that too

OpIndia Staff -
Even in five countries picked by Congress party, India has the lowest per capita Coronavirus cases, even though the absolute number is most
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

224,096FansLike
323,231FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com