A Public Interest Litigation has been moved in the Delhi High Court demanding an SIT or CBI probe in the ‘Bois Locker Room’ case social media group case in which a bunch of high-profile guys shared objectionable pictures of minor girls and talking about raping them.

The plea is filed by Dev Ashish Dubey through his advocates Dushyant Tiwari and Omprakash Parihar on Friday. The plea is seeking protection for the women and minor girls who called out the alleged activities in the social media group. The plea will be heard on May 13.

The petition mentioned that the screenshots from the Instagram group “Bois locker room”, were shared by some social media users, that revealed the obscene chats by the students of class 11 and 12. The boys are also sharing pictures of underage girls and indulging in lured discussions about their physique. The group is also alleged of sharing nude/morphed photographs of women.

The girls who called out the consequences can face threat, the plea said

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The petition said, “The group is run by and has a membership of 16-18-year-old boys from posh schools in South Delhi, all of whom were involved in the objectification of their classmates and other women, some as young as 14 years of age. The obscene and objectionable pictures and vulgar comments by the members of the group and once their comment come to light, instead of being fearful and apologetic, they’re openly threatening girls who called out with dire consequences, which shows that these girls might face threat such as rape, gang-rape torture, etc.”

The act can be charged with serious offences like defamation

The plea claimed that the offenses these boys have committed includes serious charges like defamation, threat, which are punishable under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The petition added, “The offence committed by these students through the group is illegal and amounts of violation os various laws in India. Morphing photos and sharing images of people’s private parts is a violation of Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, as well as 354C of the Indian Penal Code.”

Offenders belong to a high-profile class, can avoid arrest

The plea said, “The Issue needs to be investigated by the SIT or CBI as these students belongs to high profile families and there is an apprehension that the investigation or inquiry conducted by the local police will be influenced and the wrongdoers will never be arrested and punished.”

Bois locker Room case

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Recently, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ (Bois, being a spin on the word ‘boys’). The group allegedly ran by teenage boys, involved graphic sexualisation and sharing of private photos of underage girls, objectifying them and planning gang-rapes with minor girls. The petrifying incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared a screenshot on social media and busted the said group and a host of other such groups.