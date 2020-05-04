Monday, May 4, 2020
Updated:

Bois Locker Room: Delhi schoolboys create an Instagram group to share lewd photos, chats of classmates, Delhi Police starts probe

Recently, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed 'gang-raping' girls. The leaked photos of the "Bois Locker Room" Instagram group had kicked up a storm over the normalisation of rape culture in the country.

OpIndia Staff

Delhi Police initiates probe into Bois Locker Room Instagram chat that glorified gang-raping of girls
Representative Image(Source: Twitter)
6

Taking cognisance of the raging controversy regarding the ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram group (‘Bois’ was used as a variant of the word ‘boys’), the Delhi Police on Monday said that it is looking into the matter based on the social media posts and a case has been registered under relevant sections of IT Act and other relevant IPC sections.

Anish Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, said, “We have come to know about this through social media monitoring. We haven’t received any complaint in this regard so far. However, we are analysing the social media posts and are looking deeply into the matter.”

DCW issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police

Besides, the Delhi Commission for Woman (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police over the glorification of rape by teenage boys in the Instagram chat group that was called the ‘locker room’. The notice read that the ‘Bois Locker Room’ (a variant of the word ‘boys’) is a private group on social media site Instagram with more than hundreds of members being part of it.

The notice stated that the aforementioned group was used for sharing objectionable pictures of minor girls and young women along with their private information. DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in the notice that the members of the group have been reported to have discussed techniques and methods of raping women and gang-raping minors.

The notice urged the police to take against the individuals who were part of the group and were actively involved in sharing photos of underage girls and passing vulgar comments on them. “The commission is in possession of many screenshots of the group wherein the handle names and the usernames are clearly visible. This is a very serious matter as an open media platform is being used for illegal activities,” added Maliwal while asking the Delhi Police and Instagram to respond by May 8.

“Bois Locker Room” Instagram chat group

Recently, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ (Bois, being a spin on the word ‘boys’). The leaked photos of the “Bois Locker Room” (Boys Locker Room) Instagram group had kicked up a storm over the normalisation of rape culture in the country. The group allegedly ran by teenage boys, involved graphic sexualisation and sharing of private photos of underage girls, objectifying them and planning gang-rapes with minor girls.

The petrifying incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared a screenshot on social media and busted the said group and a host of other such groups.

“A group of south delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named ‘boy’s locker room’ where they objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. My friends and I are freaking out, ” she said in a social media post while sharing the screenshots.

The girl also shared a list of participants of the groups and the chat on the group where the concerned individuals are seen sharing morphed and explicit photos of girls and making lewd remarks over them.

