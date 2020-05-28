The Pulwama Police and security forces have averted a major terrorist attack after an attempt was made by terrorists to carry out a blast using a vehicle-borne IED. The terror attack was averted due to timely input and action by the Pulwama Police, Central Reserve Police Force and the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police have said.

Reportedly, the Pulwama Police received information that a terrorist was moving in a car laden with explosives. Eventually, the suspected vehicle arrived at night and a few rounds of bullets were fired at it. The driver abandoned the vehicle a bit further down the road and managed to escape in the darkness. On inspection, the car was found to be carrying explosives in a drum. The attempted terror attack has great resemblance with the one in Pulwama where a vehicle-borne IED was used in a suicide attack.

The vehicle was kept under watch at night and residents in nearby houses were evacuated. Moving the vehicle would have involved serious risk, therefore, the vehicle was exploded in-situ by bomb disposal squads. As per reports, the vehicle was using a number plate that belongs to a scooter from somewhere in Kathua district.

Intriguingly enough, only yesterday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had claimed that Pakistan was under threat from India due to ‘false flag operations’. Pakistan always denies its involvement in sponsoring terrorism against India and has, in the past, claimed that it had nothing to do with the Mumbai Terror Attack and the Uri Terror Attack despite overwhelming evidence. That a major terror attack was averted by the police and security forces in Jammu & Kashmir only a day after Imran Khan spoke of ‘false flag operations’ may point towards the sinister designs of India’s neighbour.