Pune: Massive fire breaks out after explosion in chemical factory in Kurkumbh

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory after an explosion was heard in Pune’s Kurkumbh MIDC on Friday morning. Five fire tenders reached the spot to control the fire. As per reports, some explosions were heard in the five-kilometer radius of the unit.

A panic like the situation was triggered when certain explosions were heard around 10:30 am. Thick black smoke was seen blowing out of the chemical factory. Some people are also feared as being trapped inside the factory. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire officer of the Pune Metropolitan Region(PMRDA) said that several fire tenders left to control the situation at Kusmum Distillation and Refining Private Limited Company on Friday.

An official told PTI, “The blaze erupted around 10.30 am. Water tankers were rushed to the site and the fire was doused. Cooling operation is underway now.”

The official claimed that drums containing acetone and ethanol are said to be kept in the factory. He said, “As the fire spread, those drums caught fire and exploded. A blanket of thick black smoke engulfed the area after the blaze. Nobody was injured in the incident as the plant was shut.”

The area has been sealed and barricaded.