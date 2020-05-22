Friday, May 22, 2020
Home News Reports Pune: Massive fire breaks out after explosion in chemical factory in Kurkumbh
News Reports
Updated:

Pune: Massive fire breaks out after explosion in chemical factory in Kurkumbh

A panic like the situation was triggered when certain explosions were heard around 10:30 am. Thick black smoke was seen blowing out of the chemical factory. Some people are also feared as being trapped inside the factory. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pune: Massive fire breaks out after explosion in chemical factory in Kurkumbh
Fire after explosion in Pune factory Courtesy: The Indian Express
8

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory after an explosion was heard in Pune’s Kurkumbh MIDC on Friday morning. Five fire tenders reached the spot to control the fire. As per reports, some explosions were heard in the five-kilometer radius of the unit.

A panic like the situation was triggered when certain explosions were heard around 10:30 am. Thick black smoke was seen blowing out of the chemical factory. Some people are also feared as being trapped inside the factory. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire officer of the Pune Metropolitan Region(PMRDA) said that several fire tenders left to control the situation at Kusmum Distillation and Refining Private Limited Company on Friday.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

An official told PTI, “The blaze erupted around 10.30 am. Water tankers were rushed to the site and the fire was doused. Cooling operation is underway now.”

The official claimed that drums containing acetone and ethanol are said to be kept in the factory. He said, “As the fire spread, those drums caught fire and exploded. A blanket of thick black smoke engulfed the area after the blaze. Nobody was injured in the incident as the plant was shut.”

The area has been sealed and barricaded.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Pune: Massive fire breaks out after explosion in chemical factory in Kurkumbh

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place on Friday morning after explosions were heard around 10:30 am. The fire tenders reached at spot and controlled the situation.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra HC orders CBI investigation in suspended doctor assault case, directs to file case against cops

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The court had on Wednesday directed the Visakhapatnam sessions judge to personally visit the government Hospital for mental health where Sudhakar Rao is admitted and record his statement.
Read more
News Reports

Stone pelting on police in Bahraich as they try to disperse namaaz gathering, two cops severely injured

OpIndia Staff -
Police went on for dialogue to avoid the gathering, in return stones were pelted on them. Both the police officers were admitted in the hospital.
Read more
Crime

Pakistan Army forcefully ‘harvesting organs’ from ethnic minorities in Balochistan: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The report claims that the army covers the bodies such that the stitch marks are not visible to the family. Interestingly, the army also does not allow post-mortem to be conducted on such dead bodies.
Read more
Media

For Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress calling Yogi Adityanath ‘Ajay Bisht’ is fine, but he sees red when Sonia is called Antonia Maino

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rajdeep Sardesai has time and again proved how loyal he is to the Congress party and to the first family of the party.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore ‘advance assistance’ to West Bengal in Mamata Banerjee’s presence, CM lies, says ‘no clarity’

Jinit Jain -
PM Modi unequivocally announced that the central government will provide an "advance assistance" of Rs 1000 crore to the cyclone-hit West Bengal
Read more

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Uttar Pradesh government takes control of Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards in the state: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
UP Minister for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza said that CEOs will be appointed by the government to look after work of the 2 waqf boards.
Read more
News Reports

Congress suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary in party’s woman wing after she rebuked party on migrant bus...

OpIndia Staff -
The party has notified its MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh regarding its decision and a response from her is awaited
Read more
Social Media

‘Sanghis’ rape dead bodies, masturbate naked before their daughters while chanting Jai Shri Ram: Congress leader takes political discourse to a new low

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after using filthy anti-Hindu words, and claiming that BJP supporters 'exhume corpses and rape them', Congress' Pankaj Punia went on a twitter spree of liking and retweeting the tweets of Congress supporters who were rejoicing over his statements.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Carved stone pillars, Hindu sculptures, broken idols and a Shivling excavated during Ram Mandir construction work

OpIndia Staff -
Stone pillars with carvings, artefacts like kalash, aamalak etc, broken idols of Hindu deities and a 5-foot tall Shivling has been found at the Ram Janmabhoomi site beneath the debris.
Read more
News Reports

India-Nepal border: Communist group tries to march to Lipulekh to plant a Nepali flag, stopped by Nepali villagers

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of days back, Nepali PM KP Oli had launched an offensive against India and laid claims to Indian territories of areas of Lipulekh and Kalapani
Read more

Connect with us

227,565FansLike
345,971FollowersFollow
240,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com