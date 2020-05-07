Thursday, May 7, 2020
RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav loses his cool during an interview with ABP journalist Sumit Awasthi: Watch video

Based on a tweet by JDU spokesperson Arvind Nishad, where he questions Tejashvi Yadav's absence from the state whenever there is a crisis, Sumit Awasthi confronted the RJD leader whether he was in Delhi or in Bihar during the interview.

OpIndia Staff

Tejashvi Yadav gets angry at ABP Journalist Sumit Awasthi during a live interview (courtesy: ABP News)
Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashvi Yadav was in a live conversation with anchor Sumit Awasthi on ABP news on May 7 when he lost his cool at the anchor. “You are not talking like a news anchor, but as a spokesperson of the ruling party”, said Tajshvi Yadav while in conversation with the ABP journalist. This brazenness did not go unnoticed by the netizens who were quick to call out the RJD leader on the micro-blogging platform.

Based on a tweet by JDU spokesperson Arvind Nishad where he questions Tejashvi Yadav’s absence from the state whenever there is a crisis, Sumit Awasthi confronted the RJD leader whether he was in Delhi or in Bihar during the interview. This question irked Tejashvi Yadav who then starts replying rudely to Sumit Awasthi.

“Please tell me where are you at the moment. Are you stuck in Delhi due to the lockdown”, asked the ABP anchor to Tejashvi Yadav. To this Yadav asks the Awasthi whether he was aware that the country would be hit by the pandemic and be forced to go under lockdown. Tejashvi seems to be so agitated that he keeps cutting the anchor short and repeats the same argument several times. Even after being asked several times, Tejashvi Yadav does not confirm whether he was in Bihar or Delhi at the time of the interview.

However, this does not hold back the anchor from questioning the RJD leader. Sumit Awasthi goes on to confront Tejasvi Yadav on his promise to pay the fare of 50 trains to bring back the state’s migrant labourers. Earlier, he had offered to provide 2,000 buses to the government for the purpose. Here too, Tejashwi Yadav does not seem too interested in the question being asked to him and tries to bypass the question. Irritated by the questions thrown at him, Tejashvi rudely asks Sumit Awasthi as to why instead of questioning state the government he was questioning him.

On May 4, in a series of tweet in Hindi, Tejashvi Yadav had targeted the ruling Nitish Kumar government. “The 15-year-old double engine government is giving excuses for not bringing the migrant Bihari labourers… Only around 3,500 people are able to come through three trains in the 5-day duration… It gives excuses on the pretext of fares, resources and rules. The Nitish government”s intention is not to bring back the migrants, he wrote.

OpIndia Staff
