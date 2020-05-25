Monday, May 25, 2020
Home News Reports Chhattisgarh Congress leader files FIR against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for 'insulting remarks' against...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Chhattisgarh Congress leader files FIR against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for ‘insulting remarks’ against Rajiv Gandhi

The BJP spokesperson responded to the FIR by reiterating that Rajiv Gandhi was a murderer. He also shared a couplet that read, "Dam hai kitna daman mein tera, dekh liya dekhenge, jagah hai kitna jail mein tera, dekh liya dekh lenga."

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
FIR against Tajinder Bagga for 'insulting remarks' against Rajiv Gandhi
Tajinder Bagga (left), FIR copy (right)
3

On Sunday, the Youth Wing of the Indian National Congress party tweeted that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against BJP spokesperson, Tajinder Bagga, at Kanker in Chhattisgarh for ‘insulting remarks’ against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The official Twitter handle of the Youth Congress further alleged that Bagga had been trying to create ‘social unrest’ through his comments about the former PM. The tweet ended with a caution, “Nafrat ke kisi virus ko nahin baksha jayega (No virus spreading hate will be spared).”

The FIR was filed by one Pankaj Wadhwani, the President of Youth Congress in Kanker. A case was registered against Tajinder Bagga under Section 66 (Sending offensive messages through electronic communication device) of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between two groups) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

Tajinder Bagga responds to the FIR

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The BJP spokesperson responded to the FIR by reiterating that Rajiv Gandhi was a murderer. He also shared a couplet that read, “Dam hai kitna daman mein tera, dekh liya dekhenge, jagah hai kitna jail mein tera, dekh liya dekh lenga.” The loose translation of the tweet goes as “I have seen the strength of your oppression. I have seen the space in your jail.” Besides, he changed his profile picture with his contentious banner that read “Rajiv Gandhi, The Father of Mob Lynching.”

BJP spokesperson calls out Rahul Gandhi

After Rahul Gandhi tried to absolve his father and the Congress party of its complicity in the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots, Tajinder Bagga decided to respond to Rahul Gandhi’s statement in his inimitable style. The national capital, hence, woke up on August 28, 2018, to the posters with pictures of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi referring to him as ‘Father of Mob Lynching’. Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as the biggest mob-lynching event in India, Bagga said that he wants to increase the general knowledge of Rahul Gandhi that his father was involved in the riots.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termstajinder bagga fir, tajinder bagga chhattisgarh, tajinder bagga rajiv gandhi remarks

Latest News

News Reports

Chhattisgarh Congress leader files FIR against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for ‘insulting remarks’ against Rajiv Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR was filed against Tajinder Bagga by one Pankaj Wadhwani, the President of Youth Congress in Kanker.
Read more
Politics

No state can take manpower from UP without permission: State Govt to try create employment opportunities for migrants within the state

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further added that a 'Migration Commission' will be set up so that those migrants who have come back home in Uttar Pradesh could be facilitated in providing employment opportunities.
Read more
News Reports

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan tests positive for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra PWD Minister and former CM Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested coronavirus positive.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Hockey legend and three-time Olympic gold-medal winner Balbir Singh Sr passes away at 95

OpIndia Staff -
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Dosanjh aka Balbir Singh Sr died at the age of 95 years in Chandigarh after battling pulmonary illness since past two years.
Read more
News Reports

Pinjra Tod activists sent on two day police custody after Delhi Police rearrests the duo in anti-Hindu Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Two women activists with the far-left group Pinjra Tod who were granted bail on Sunday night were arrested again by Delhi Police within hours and sent on two day police custody.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: After Palghar lynching, two Sadhus brutally killed inside ashram in Nanded

OpIndia Staff -
The bodies of the Sadhus were found in their ashram in Maharashtra's Nanded late on Saturday night
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Vegetable vendor Sanatan Deka beaten to death by Faizul Ali and four others over a minor incident in Hajo

OpIndia Staff -
The gruesome murder happened in Manahkuchi near Hajo in Assam, where Sanatan Deka was fatally assaulted by Faizul Ali and his friends.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

NDTV cites ‘sources’ to claim Indian Jawans were detained and then released by China, Indian Army categorically rejects

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army has said no troops patrolling the border have been detained by the Chinese troops. "This is not true," stated an officer speaking to ANI.
Read more

Connect with us

227,965FansLike
348,869FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com