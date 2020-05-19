The Indian Armed Forces today neutralised two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists, including the son of the Kashmiri separatist and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, in an encounter in Srinagar.

The encounter broke out on the intervening night of May 18-19 in Nawakadal area in Srinagar. A Jammu and Kashmir police constable lost his life in the encounter while a CRPF jawan and two others sustained injuries.

Of the two terrorists killed in the encounter, one of them was identified as Junaid Sehrai, the son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai. Junaid Sehrai was a divisional commander of Hizb-ul Mujahideen and was also responsible for several terror activities in Central Kashmir. The second terrorist was Tariq Ahmed Sheikh of Pulwama who had joined the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror outfit a couple of months ago in March.

Police reportedly received an intelligence tip-off about the presence of the terrorists in Nawakadal area of Srinagar. After receiving the input, the police cordoned off the area and started a combing operation. The encounter began at 2 am in the morning after the security forces zeroed in on the house where the militants were holed up. Mobile Internet and mobile call services, except on BSNL postpaid, were suspended as a part of preventive measures.

Junaid Sehrai joined Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in March 2018

Junaid had reportedly joined the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror outfit in March 2018. According to his family, Junaid went to offer Friday namaz in the mosque but never returned to his home at Baghat, Srinagar.

As per the reports, Junaid was a history-sheeter and was involved in a stone-pelting cases before joining the ranks of HM. An FIR was filed against Junaid in a stone-pelting case and he was regularly asked to report to the police station and in some cases for the court hearing.